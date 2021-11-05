CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bosnian doctors brace for new wave as virus rages in region

Cover picture for the articleBANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Doctors in Bosnia are bracing for a new wave of the coronavirus in the Balkan nation,...

informnny.com

Norway sees rising infections, braces for winter virus wave

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A top Norwegian health official said the Scandinavian country “must be prepared for a bigger wave” of COVID-19 infections this winter as the country is already seeing an increase in cases. “Based on an overall assessment, we believe it is likely that we will get a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Russia’s virus wave strong; some regions plan to resume work

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has reported nearly 1,200 daily deaths from COVID-19, just short of the record in a persistent wave of coronavirus infections that closed most businesses in the country this week. The national coronavirus task force said 1,192 people died in the past 24 hours and 40,735 new infection cases were tallied. Officials blame the low vaccination rate as a major factor in the sharp rise in cases that began in mid-September. The task force on Friday reported about 57 million full-course vaccinations. That is less than 40% of the country’s 146 million people. Russia is six days into a nationwide nonworking period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Morgues, hospitals struggle with COVID-19 deaths in Romania

The morgue in Romania's main hospital has no space for the dead any more. In a stark illustration of the human cost of the coronavirus surge sweeping the nation, bodies of COVID-19 victims, wrapped in black plastic bags, line a hallway of the hospital in the capital, Bucharest Hundreds of people have been dying each day for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations, where far fewer people have been vaccinated than in Western Europe A country of 19 million people, Romania...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily COVID-19 infections jump in Czech Republic, Slovakia

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus cases have soared to a new record high in Slovakia, with some hospitals having to move COVID-19 patients elsewhere in the country because they couldn’t take any more. In neighboring Czech Republic, new infections jumped to levels close to record numbers seen during previous waves, authorities said. The Slovak Health Ministry reported that the daily increase of new infections hit 7,055 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 6,805 set last Thursday. The Czech Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases reached 14,539 on Tuesday, the highest number since March 12. Both governments are preparing measures to tackle the spikes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Despite Croatia’s virus surge, Russians fly in to get jabs

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Despite its infection surge, Croatia is becoming a new favored destination for Russians seeking vaccination with Western jabs. They need them to travel around Europe and the U.S. Officials say that there is a separate vaccination queue for foreigners — who are mostly Russians — at the biggest vaccination facility in the capital Zagreb. Croatians too have been flocking to the vaccination points since the European Union nation reported record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations in the past weeks. On Wednesday, authorities confirmed a new record high of 7,315 infections for the past 24 hours.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Italy offers boosters to those over 40 amid 4th virus wave

ROME (AP) — Italy is expanding the number of people eligible for a booster vaccine as the 4th wave in the COVID-19 pandemic grips Europe. Health Minister Roberto Speranza told lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday that anyone 40 years or older can get the booster shot starting on Dec. 1.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

With fourth wave raging, Germany agrees booster shots for all

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Germany is starting a very difficult period with regard to its COVID-19 pandemic situation with rising numbers of patients in intensive care, the country's health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. He said that he had agreed with regional health ministers that in future everyone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

As many try living with virus, China keeps up zero tolerance

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — As vaccination rates rise in many parts of the world and even countries that previously had strict COVID-containment strategies gingerly ease restrictions, China is doubling down on its zero-tolerance policy. The approach includes strict lockdowns, multiple rounds of mass testing and centralized quarantine. China pioneered it during the first major outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan. It continues the approach now, even as after fully vaccinating 77% of its population. The impact of the restrictions is sporadic and unpredictable, and unlucky travelers can find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time. But for authorities in Beijing, control over the virus has become a point of pride and a tool of propaganda for their form of government.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

‘The threat of COVID is not done’: doctor on possible winter wave

Daily COVID-19 cases across the country are declining, with the seven-day average hovering just above 60,000. It’s a fraction of the average number of infections the U.S. recorded during the height of the Delta variant surge a few months ago, and less than a quarter of the number of daily cases during last winter’s deadly wave when the seven-day case average peaked above 250,000.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US envoy rules out new Bosnia war

Fears of a new conflict over Bosnia can be ruled out, a senior US diplomat said Monday after meeting the nation's ethnic Serb leader who has been accused of endangering peace. A decade after Bosnia's bloody 1990s war, the international community pressed ethnic Serbs into a joint army with the nation's ethnic Croats and Muslims. But, the Serb member of Bosnia's joint presidency, Milorad Dodik, who has repeatedly threatened secessionist moves, had recently warned the Serbs could pull out of the army and set up their own. Dodik has labelled Bosnia a "failed country" and, also warned ethnic Serbs could withdraw from other joint institutions, including the judiciary and tax system.
POLITICS
AFP

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe. Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the Middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the issue. Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions. "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
POLITICS
AFP

Despite dangers, many Iraqi Kurds dream of reaching Europe

"Our life is awful," says Iraqi taxi driver Himen Gabriel, who no longer believes he has a future in his war-battered country and says he is about to try to reach Europe. - Belarus tourist visas - Gabriel, the taxi driver, remains convinced that even an arduous and dangerous journey is worth it, given the prospect of "leading a quiet life" in Europe.  
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS

