Train strikes Eritrean migrants, killing 1, on French coast

The search for a migrant reported to have fallen from a dinghy off the Essex coast has been called off, the Home Office has confirmed.The “extensive” operation was launched after two Somali men travelling in a small vessel were rescued by Border Force and HM Coastguard near Harwich on Monday afternoon.A third person, assumed to have been travelling with them from France, reportedly entered the sea in international waters.However, search efforts made by Border Force and the RNLI and co-ordinated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency concluded at 2pm on Tuesday.The RNLI said lifeboats from Harwich and Walton and Frinton...
