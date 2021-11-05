CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Train strikes Eritrean migrants, killing 1, on French coast

By associatedpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — A train struck and killed a migrant from Eritrea and injured...

BBC

Migrant crossings: One dead and second missing off French coast

A migrant has died while attempting to cross the English Channel, according to the French authorities. A second person has been reported as missing. One migrant was pulled from the water unconscious and was later pronounced dead when rescuers returned to dock on Wednesday. Several boats are said to have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tacoma News Tribune

Train strikes, kills person on tracks in Puyallup

A person was killed Thursday morning in Puyallup after being struck by a train, police said. Train crossings at 5th, 7th and 12th streets northwest were blocked after the incident. Police said the train was stopped on the tracks while officials investigated the scene. Puyallup Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jason...
PUYALLUP, WA
#Calais#Paris#Britain#Eritrean#French#Ap
Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has accused Turkey’s coast guard of escorting and trying to push into Greek waters a boat with migrants that was trying to illegally reach Greece. The Greek coast guard posted a video of a large Turkish patrol vessel and what seems to be a smaller one beside an inflatable dinghy containing dozens of people. A coast guard statement said the Turkish vessels accompanied the migrant boat off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday. It said Greek coast guard vessels prevented the dinghy’s entry, and the Turkish coast guard boats eventually picked up the migrants after initially refusing to do so. A Greek minister says the European Union must “exert greater pressure” on Turkey to comply with international law.
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast

BRUSSELS (AP) — A small boat transporting 24 migrants has been rescued from the North Sea by emergency services off the coast of the Belgian port of Zeebrugge. The governor of West Flanders province in Belgium told The Associated Press that all 24 passengers were rescued but that one of the migrants was in serious condition. The Belgian air force said it sent an helicopter to the scene after receiving a distress call and a medic boarded the shipwrecked boat, which was close to an offshore wind farm area. The Belgian Navy also provided assistance. Authorities do not yet know where the migrants came from.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Mexican Forces Open Fire On Vehicle, Killing Migrant

Mexican security forces opened fire on a pick-up truck carrying migrants that tried to ram a patrol vehicle, leaving a Cuban dead and several injured, authorities said Monday. Leaders of a migrant caravan marching towards Mexico City to demand refugee status said the foreigners were part of their group, accusing the National Guard of an "attack."
IMMIGRATION
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Search for migrant reported missing off Essex coast called off

The search for a migrant reported to have fallen from a dinghy off the Essex coast has been called off, the Home Office has confirmed.The “extensive” operation was launched after two Somali men travelling in a small vessel were rescued by Border Force and HM Coastguard near Harwich on Monday afternoon.A third person, assumed to have been travelling with them from France, reportedly entered the sea in international waters.However, search efforts made by Border Force and the RNLI and co-ordinated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency concluded at 2pm on Tuesday.The RNLI said lifeboats from Harwich and Walton and Frinton...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Evening Star

Train strikes unattended car, no injuries

CORUNNA — An accident in the 200 block of U.S. 6 left a 2001 Pontiac Aztec totaled Sunday morning after it was struck by a train. Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 200 block of U.S. 6 around 2:09 a.m. Sunday to reports that an eastbound Amtrak had struck the vehicle parked in a private drive.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two injured after gang-related machine gun battle outside party

A gang of five men and one woman hit two innocent bystanders in a machine gun battle outside a party with hundreds of guests over a petty feud. Some 34 bullets were blasted when two rival groups of heavily armed gunmen opened fire at each other outside a private function in east London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Police Search For 12 Missing Airplane Passengers After Emergency Landing

Spanish police have arrested 12 out of 24 people who fled an airplane that made an emergency landing Friday at the Palma airport on the island of Mallorca. The Air Arabia Maroc plane was heading from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul, Turkey, when a passenger claimed to be having an alleged diabetic coma and needed emergency medical attention. Once the plane landed at 8 p.m., passengers ran off the plane, illegally entering the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
BBC

Cancer-stricken woman defrauded by family members

A 91-year-old woman dying of cancer used her last words to speak of her sadness after her great niece and nephew stole more than £14,000 from her, police said. Twins Jenna and Jon Dyer, 36, of Carlton, defrauded their great aunt Eva over three months, using her cards to steal cash from three accounts.
PUBLIC SAFETY

