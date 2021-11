Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with. patchy drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy late in. the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO