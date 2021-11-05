CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2 dead in dramatic shootout near upscale Mexican resorts

By The Associated Press
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Toslg_0cnRY05800

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A commando of drug gang gunmen on Thursday stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury hotels and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang.

The dramatic shooting attack sent tourists scrambling for cover at the resort of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun.

The two suspected drug dealers killed Thursday had apparently arrived at the beach in front of the Azul Beach Resort and the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun earlier in the day, claiming it was now their territory.

“About 15 people arrived on the beach to assassinate two men who had showed up saying they were the new dealers in the area,” the head prosecutor of Quintana Roo state, Oscar Montes de Oca, told the Radio Formula station.

Montes de Oca’s office said earlier in a statement that “there was a clash between rival groups of drug dealers on a beach” near the hotels. Several cartels are fighting for the area’s lucrative retail drug trade, including the Jalisco cartel and the a gang allied with the Gulf cartel.

Woman accused of stealing car with baby inside connected to East Nashville crime spree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBily_0cnRY05800
Hotel workers leave the area as a police vehicle enters a hotel after an armed confrontation near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Thursday, November 4, 2021. Two suspected drug dealers were killed after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling for cover. (AP Photo/Karim Torres)

Montes de Oca said one of the men targeted in the attack fled into one of the hotels before dying. The other was killed on the beach. He also said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, but authorities could not determine whether that person was a hotel employee or a guest because they were still undergoing medical treatment.

Gov. Carlos Joaquin said the commando wore ski masks and arrived by boat at the beach. Montes de Oca said they fled in a boat after the attack.

Joaquin called the attack “a serious blow to the development and security of the state … putting the image of the state at grave risk.”

The shootings were the latest chapter in drug gang violence that has sullied the reputation of Mexico’s Caribbean coast as a once-tranquil oasis.

Guests at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun posted videos and photos of tourists hiding or nervously milling in the lobby and hallways of hotels during the incident.

Guests at the nearby Azul Beach Resort also posted videos of people taking shelter or gathering in the lobby. An employee who answered the phone at the hotel said the shooting occurred on the beach near the facility.

Mike Sington, a guest at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, wrote in his Twitter account that “Guests are telling me they were playing volleyball on the beach, gunman approached firing gun. Everyone ran from beach and swimming pools. Staff hustled us into hidden rooms behind the kitchens.”

Sington tweeted “I’ve never been so scared, literally shaking,” before adding “I’m fine now, barricaded in my hotel room for the night, just trying to decompress.”

Rival cartels often kill another gang’s street-level dealers in Mexico to eliminate competition and ensure their drugs are sold first. It is not the first time that tourists have been caught in the crossfire of such battles.

The Puerto Morelos shooting comes two weeks after a California travel blogger and a German tourist were killed in a similar shootout in the beach town of Tulum.

A San Jose, California woman born in India, Anjali Ryot, and German citizen Jennifer Henzold were apparently hit by crossfire from the Oct. 20 drug dealers’ shootout in Tulum, south of Puerto Morelos.

Three other foreign tourists were wounded in the shooting at a street-side eatery that has some outdoor tables, right off Tulum’s main strip. They included two German men and a Dutch woman.

The German Foreign Office issued a travel advisory about the violence, advising its citizens “if you are currently in the Tulum or Playa del Carmen area, do not leave your secured hotel facilities.”

The Tulum gunfight also apparently broke out between two groups that operate street-level drug sales in the area, according to prosecutors.

Montes de Oca said eight suspects in the Tulum attack had been detained in possession of firearms.

There have been signs that the situation in Quintana Roo state, where all the resorts are located, was out of control months ago. In June, two men were shot to death on the beach in Tulum and a third was wounded.

And in nearby Playa del Carmen, police stage a massive raid in October on the beach town’s restaurant-lined Quinta Avenida, detaining 26 suspects — most apparently for drug sales — after a city policewoman was shot to death and locked in the trunk of a car last week. Prosecutors said Friday they have arrested a suspect in that killing.

Crime “has gone up a little with extortion, with drug sales to foreigners and Mexicans,” the prosecutors office said about the raid.

The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has pinned its hopes on the so-called Maya Riviera, where it has announced plans to build an international airport and a stop for the Maya train, which will run in a loop around the Yucatan peninsula.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Cancun shooting: Video shows moment gangsters opened fire on rival drug dealers outside luxury resort

Surveillance footage captured the moment a group of Mexican gangsters launched a shoot-out that left two suspected drug dealers dead and four Americans wounded at a resort in Mexico.Gunfire erupted on the beach by the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún in Puerto Morelos on 4 November, sending tourists scrambling for cover.Officials said a party of 10 to 15 armed criminals with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel arrived on the beach by boat and shot dead two suspected drug dealers in what’s been described as a targeted “execution”.Video from surveillance cameras on the property shows the alleged assassins wandering on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

300 sea turtles found dead on Mexican coast

A mass turtle death has been recorded on the Pacific coast of Mexico, with preliminary reports pointing to illegal fishing nets as the cause. An official with Mexico’s environment ministry has confirmed that a minimum of 300 olive ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) were found drowned recently, the BBC reported. Their bodies washed onto Oaxaca’s Morro Ayuta Beach.
ANIMALS
hngn.com

At Least 2 Dead in Shootout of Alleged Drug-Related 'Execution' Near Cancun Resorts, Forcing Vacationers To Shelter Inside Hotels

Mexican authorities reported that two people died after a shootout near Cancun resorts on Thursday, forcing vacationers to shelter inside hotels, in what officials are calling a drug-related execution. Local authorities reported that the incident started after drug dealers turned against each other on a nearby beach. The Quintana Roo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
AFAR

Mexican Villages Try to Preserve Authentic Day of the Dead

Relatives spend the night next to the tomb of their loved one during Day of the Dead festivities at the the Arocutin cemetery in Michoacan state, Mexico. Día de los Muertos is celebrated to honor the lives of ancestors and to acknowledge the ever-revolving cycle of life and death. The...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Evergreen

Day of the Dead is not Mexican Halloween

For those unfamiliar with Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, it is a beautiful holiday where friends and family gather to remember and pay respects to loved ones who have passed away. The holiday is mainly observed in Mexico and Latin American countries. However, many celebrate it...
CELEBRATIONS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Day of the Dead: a Chinese and Mexican celebration

China and Mexico have collectivistic cultures that prioritize society and family expectations before their own desires, cuisine that’s in a league of its own, and a holiday dedicated to commemorating their ancestors. The Day of the Dead, otherwise known as Qingming festival in China and Dia de los Muertos in...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican People#Gang Violence#Shooting#Upscale Hotels#Mexico#Radio Formula#Hotel#Ap Photo
Mac Observer

How ‘Acapulco’ Recreated a 1980s Mexican Resort For Apple TV+

Apple TV+ series Acapulco tells the story of the staff and guests high-end Mexican resort in the 1980s. In a new video, the cast and crew explain how they recreated that world. The first four episodes are available to subscribers now, with new ones released each Friday. Check It Out:...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
Mexico City
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelNoire

Flash Sale: Southwest Airlines Has $39 Flights But Only For 3-Days

Southwest Airlines is well-known for its $39 one-way flight sales, and just like the previous ones, the airline is back with their winter sale. The sale, which started this week, will run until Thursday Nov. 11 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Keep in mind that the $39 is just a starting price point, and most one-way fares with be $68.
LIFESTYLE
WKRC

African lions give birth to rare white lion cubs

JIMENA DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Two rare white African lion cubs were born on an animal reserve in southern Spain. The days-old male and female white lion cubs were transferred on October 25 into a special room to control their feeding in Jimena de la Frontera, a mountain village in Andalusia region of Spain.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Poacher trampled to death by elephant in South African national park

A suspected poacher is believed to have been trampled to death by an elephant after the man’s mangled body was found in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, a park spokesman said on Saturday. The body was discovered by national park rangers during an intelligence operation intended to prevent poachings in...
ANIMALS
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy