Andy Murray will take on top seed Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Stockholm Open after defeating qualifier Viktor Durasovic.Norwegian Durasovic, ranked 354, put up a good fight in the second set having been overwhelmed in the opener but Murray survived another tight tie-break to win 6-1 7-6 (7).That would certainly have been a relief after the drama of his seven missed match points against Dominik Koepfer in Paris last week.An intriguing first meeting 🤔 Who's your winner?@andy_murray @janniksin #StockholmOpen pic.twitter.com/HcyDx2mRbH— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 9, 2021He saw two more go begging having led 6-4 in the tie-break...

TENNIS ・ 20 HOURS AGO