This week, we’re looking at a very exciting new sector. As you’re probably aware, there has been a lot of focus on the meat industry recently, especially over its carbon emissions. So, what can you do if you’ve got a taste for prime steak but would rather leave the animals out of the equation altogether? Enter lab-grown meat – ”cuts of meat that have involved no cruelty to the animal or harm to the environment, having been cultured from harvested animal cells in a laboratory”. Stuart Watkins looks at the state of the industry now and how investors can get a taste.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO