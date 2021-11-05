How to invest in lab-grown meat – the future of food production

Our theme of Plant-Based Meat Stocks, which includes companies that produce plant-based meat and related vegan ingredients, has returned just about 2% year-to-date, considerably underperforming the S&P 500, which has returned about 23% year-to-date. The theme has also underperformed through the Covid-19 pandemic, rising by just about 13% since February 2020, compared to the S&P which is up almost 56%. There are two broad trends that could be driving the recent underperformance. Firstly, rising inflation has been a real concern for producers in recent months. Although most of the companies in our theme deal with staple products, higher prices could at least impact them in the near term. Moreover, Beyond Meat, which is seen as a bellwether of sorts in the plant-based meat space, has guided for weaker than expected revenue for Q3 2021, due to the recent surge in Covid-19 due to the Delta variant and distribution issues. This has also likely weighed on the sector.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO