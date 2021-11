Push back the boats! Lock them all up! So what if they drown? Let them stay in France. Fight them on the beaches. The babies, the half-frozen guys, the bundled-up women. Is this the way to talk to and about desperate folk in dinghies? Especially from a country that also manages to think of itself as exceptionally decent and fair? I am astonished and angry at such sentiments – but not surprised.

IMMIGRATION ・ 7 HOURS AGO