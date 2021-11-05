Three great new British hotels

BritBox is the perfect compliment to my other streaming membership with only a handful of shows overlapping, and with limited convenient access to UK productions on cable television, the additional $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annual fee, I feel, after three years, it is still well worth the expense. I am in heaven as a long-time Anglophile whether daily watching a favorite iconic detective drama like Cadfael or DCI Banks, weekend binging the classic comedies Good Neighbors and Are You Being Served, Again?, or the original productions of All Creatures Great and Small and Father Brown. But, it’s being introduced to vintage classics and brand new shows from every corner the United Kingdom or Commonwealth that I enjoy the most: Mrs. Brown’s Boys, Ballykissangel, Gavin & Stacey, and these three telemovies that I found outstanding fun!

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO