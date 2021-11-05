CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing Hudson Valley 75-Year-Old

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 75-year-old man from the Hudson Valley.

Richard Kendall walked out of his home in the area of Marion Street and North Broadway in the Rockland County Village of Nyack sometime after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

His wife reported him missing at about 1:20 p.m. that day, police said.

Police said Kendall has Alzheimer's disease and has gone missing a number of times before.

He is described as being about 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

Police said Kendall speaks with a British accent.

He was last seen wearing tan pants, a gray wool jacket, dark shoes, and a blue baseball-style hat, authorities said.

Kendall is in possession of identification, police said.

Anyone with information about Kendall's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 845-359-3700.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

