CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bosnian doctors brace for new wave as virus rages in region

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAdIo_0cnRWIfh00

Watching with fear as the coronavirus rages in neighboring countries, doctors in Bosnia are bracing for a new wave in the Balkan nation, which has a low vaccination rate and has been among the hardest hit countries in Europe earlier in the pandemic.

In the northwestern town of Banja Luka, staff in the COVID-19 ward of the city's main hospital warn that hospitalizations have been increasing in the past days and could explode soon.

Other low-vaccination countries throughout Central and Eastern Europe already have been grappling with a surge in infections that has lasted for weeks now, including Bosnia's neighbors Serbia and Croatia Some countries have seen the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic, forcing the authorities to reluctantly contemplate tightening of anti-virus rules.

“What we have noticed in past days is that the epidemic situation is getting worse, we can surely say that,” said Danijel Djokic, head of the COVID-19 ward at Banja Luka's University Clinical Center.

“Looking at the situation in neighboring countries we can say that our numbers will increase too,” he told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The hospital has a basic 300-bed capacity for COVID patients, and 223 have been filled already, including 32 in intensive care. During previous surges, the hospital has managed to gradually expand its capacity to some 700 beds when needed.

An increase in new infections has been reported in other parts of Bosnia too, with around 1,000 new daily infections confirmed on Thursday.

In response, authorities in the capital Sarajevo have expanded vaccination possibilities, instructed schools to organize vaccination courses and announced that they are monitoring the situation for possible new restrictions if infections spin out of control.

In most Central and Eastern European countries, governments have been reluctant to revert to lockdowns, hoping instead to boost vaccination with COVID-19 passes and pro-vaccination appeals. Bosnia's vaccination rate stands at around 20% of the population of 3.2 million, which is among the lowest in Europe.

Doctors in Banja Luka said that most of their current patients have not been vaccinated at all or have received only one dose. Vaccinated people who end up in the hospital are usually older and still have a better clinical situation that generally does not end fatally, said doctor Djokic.

“I would like to use the opportunity to stress again that vaccination, with any vaccine really, is the only and safest way to battle the COVID-19 infection and this pandemic,” he said.

Still struggling after it was devastated in a 1992-95 war which killed more than 100,000 people, Bosnia has struggled during the pandemic. An already poor health system has been further plagued with reports of corruption in procurement of equipment for COVID-19 wards, triggering a probe by the state prosecutor's office.

So far, Bosnia has had more than 250,000 confirmed infections and more than 11,000 deaths, which is among the highest death rates in Europe per capita.

“If I was not vaccinated I would probably have a hard time pulling through,” Marinko Ucur, a patient told the AP from his hospital bed, speaking with an oxygen mask. “The effects of the disease would have been much harder on me.”

Ucur said that he had been paying attention to measures and protection from the virus and still got infected.

“I have no idea how I got it,” he said. "I only know that this delta variant is very infectious and that people are contracting it very fast.”

Apart from low vaccination rates, experts have blamed the latest soaring infections in the region on the highly contagious delta variant amid widespread disrespect of common anti-virus recommendations to people to wear face masks indoors, distance and avoid crowds.

Another COVID-19 patient in Banja Luka, Rajko Milunovic, 43, said he has not been vaccinated but will do so immediately after getting out of the hospital. Many in Bosnia are vaccine sceptics out of general mistrust in the authorities and floating conspiracy theories against vaccination.

“Only when you feel this disease on your skin, on yourself, then you realize how dangerous it is,” he said. “I see it all clearly now. As soon as I get out of here I will get vaccinated. I think that the vaccine is a good thing.”

____

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Austria threatens lockdown ‘for the unvaccinated’ as Covid cases rise

Austrians face new lockdown restrictions if cases of coronavirus continue to rise, the country’s chancellor has said after more than 20,000 infections were recorded there in the past week.The new measures would apply to unvaccinated members of the public, Alexander Schallenberg added. It follows a meeting on Friday evening between Mr Schallenberg and state-level leaders to discuss their response to rapidly increasing cases.“The pandemic is not yet in the rear-view mirror,” Mr Schallenberg said. “We are about to stumble into a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”Austria reported 20,408 new cases of Covid in the latest seven-day period, according to health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Norway Sees Rising Infections, Braces for Winter Virus Wave

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A top Norwegian health official said the Scandinavian country “must be prepared for a bigger wave” of COVID-19 infections this winter as the country is already seeing an increase in cases. “Based on an overall assessment, we believe it is likely that we will get a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Russia’s virus wave strong; some regions plan to resume work

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has reported nearly 1,200 daily deaths from COVID-19, just short of the record in a persistent wave of coronavirus infections that closed most businesses in the country this week. The national coronavirus task force said 1,192 people died in the past 24 hours and 40,735 new infection cases were tallied. Officials blame the low vaccination rate as a major factor in the sharp rise in cases that began in mid-September. The task force on Friday reported about 57 million full-course vaccinations. That is less than 40% of the country’s 146 million people. Russia is six days into a nationwide nonworking period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US envoy rules out new Bosnia war

Fears of a new conflict over Bosnia can be ruled out, a senior US diplomat said Monday after meeting the nation's ethnic Serb leader who has been accused of endangering peace. A decade after Bosnia's bloody 1990s war, the international community pressed ethnic Serbs into a joint army with the nation's ethnic Croats and Muslims. But, the Serb member of Bosnia's joint presidency, Milorad Dodik, who has repeatedly threatened secessionist moves, had recently warned the Serbs could pull out of the army and set up their own. Dodik has labelled Bosnia a "failed country" and, also warned ethnic Serbs could withdraw from other joint institutions, including the judiciary and tax system.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wave#Bosnian#Balkan#The Associated Press#Covid#Eastern European
The Independent

Daily infections in Czech Republic close to record levels

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have jumped significantly and are at levels close to record numbers seen during previous waves, authorities said Wednesday.The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases reached 14,539 on Tuesday, about 4,500 more than a week ago and the highest number since March 12.The record daily high of 17,776 was registered on Jan 7.The country's infection rate rose to 558 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, more than double the figure recorded in neighboring Germany “The situation’s not good,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. “We again...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Italy offers boosters to those over 40 amid 4th virus wave

ROME (AP) — Italy is expanding the number of people eligible for a booster vaccine as the 4th wave in the COVID-19 pandemic grips Europe. Health Minister Roberto Speranza told lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday that anyone 40 years or older can get the booster shot starting on Dec. 1.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

US envoy: Bosnia's presidency pledges no more wars

Members of Bosnia’s collective presidency have offered assurances that there will be no repeat of ethnic clashes in the war-scarred nation, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Monday, despite deep tensions triggered by Bosnian Serb separatist moves.“The most important thing that we agreed with all of the interlocutors that we met with today is that we all agree that there will be no war and that’s the most important message,” said U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar after his meetings with Bosniak, Serb and Croat presidency members. “And that’s not just the message that you are going...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hot96.com

With fourth wave raging, Germany agrees booster shots for all

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is starting a very difficult period with regard to its COVID-19 pandemic situation with rising numbers of patients in intensive care, the country’s health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. He said that he had agreed with regional health ministers that in future everyone should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
POLITICS
The Independent

Cyprus wants EU support for migrant crackdown as flows rise

Cyprus said Wednesday it will seek European Union approval to stop processing asylum claims from migrants illegally entering the east Mediterranean island nation.Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said a surge of new migrant arrivals is fueling serious crime, taxing state coffers and altering the country’s demographics.Pelekanos said authorities would also press the EU to relocate a number of asylum seekers living in Cyprus to other bloc member countries and strike agreements with third countries to take back their citizens who have had their asylum applications rejected.“The government is taking additional action as part of a comprehensive migration policy that respects...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus airspace as migrant crisis escalates

Two groups of migrants broke through border fences from Belarus into Poland overnight as the escalating crisis took on new, militarised dimensions with reports of violence and gunfire on the ground and Russian bombers deployed to fly overhead.Poland said the migrants were quickly identified and arrested near the village of Bialowieza, before being returned to the Belarusian border. They were carrying wire-cutting instruments, a spokesperson for the Polish border service said. Both sides accused the other of inhumane treatment of the estimated 4,000 migrants who are trying to cross the border with the European Union. The rising hostility spurred...
MILITARY
The Independent

Thousands protest against New Zealand Covid restrictions in Wellington

Thousands of demonstrators have marched through Wellington to the New Zealand parliament in protest against the country's vaccine mandates and lockdowns. Dozens of protesters riding motorcycles led the large crowd through the city's streets shouting "freedom" and carrying banners reading 'no more control'. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the protesters...
WORLD
The Independent

All aboard: Austrian minister takes train to climate talks

Unlike some of her European colleagues, Leonore Gewessler arrived at the U.N. climate conference with a clean conscience.The 27-hour journey by sleeper train from Vienna to Brussels and then on to Glasgow Scotland, spared Austria's climate minister the kind of criticism many VIPs faced for taking planes to a conference that's all about cutting greenhouse gas emissions.“Wherever possible I try to choose the climate friendly option,” said Gewessler, whose portfolio also include transport.Since taking office last year, the Green Party politician has pushed to revive Europe's once-extensive night train network, which has been cut steeply due to...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy