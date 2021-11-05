CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartbreaking picture shows why you should only build a bonfire shortly before lighting it

Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPI4c_0cnRWF1W00
Image: (Twitter / Joynes85)

Bonfire Night, or Guy Fawkes Night, is one of those unmistakably British celebrations that’s pretty difficult to explain to anyone from another place.

We light sparklers, set off fireworks and, most of all, burn stuff in giant bonfires, all to celebrate a time Guy Fawkes unsuccessfully tried to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

But a new tweet has given us one important thing to remember, remember on the fifth of November: hedgehogs.

Hedgehogs can be extremely vulnerable to bonfires. Particularly if a bonfire is assembled days in advance, Hedgehogs may begin to next inside its warm structure.

This can result in heartbreaking injuries, such as those seen in a picture of a burnt hedgehog tweeted by Anthony Joynes, who works for the RSPCA.

He said:

Don’t build your Bon fire until shortly before you light it & when you do only light one corner first to give these guys a chance to get up & escape. Have a safe weekend all

To make matters worse, Anthony says this particular hedgehog didn’t make it.

If you're worried about the effects of fireworks on your pet, read RSPCA's guidelines on how to keep pets safe and happy during fireworks.

Comments / 5

Daily Mail

Adorable German Shepherd is taken to the vet by cops in their patrol car after being found wandering the streets of Sydney - but there's one detail in photo of the lost dog that has everyone talking

Police found an adorable German Shepherd lost and roaming the streets of Sydney's inner-west before taking her to a vet and issuing an appeal online. Burwood Police officers were called to a street in Croydon after locals found the friendly dog walking alone. 'The happy hound was quick to jump...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'There was nothing I could do, it was so strong': Boy, 12, describes being pulled off staircase by 13-ft crocodile while playing hide-and-seek at Club Med in Cancun: Nearly lost his leg, but is now dressing up as a croc for Halloween

A 12 year-old boy has shared his horror at being pounced on by a huge crocodile which sunk its fangs into his leg as he played an organized game of hide-and-seek at a Mexican holiday resort. Charlie Buhl, of Philadelphia, was hiding on a set of wooden steps leading to...
ACCIDENTS
