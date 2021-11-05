CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schwab: With some armed for civil war, what’s our response?

By Opinion Columnist
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

As a flight surgeon in Vietnam, I was required to fly a certain number of hours per month, on what were, by military definition, combat missions. I chose to avoid bombing operations; rather, I mostly flew in a spy/electronic warfare plane (EC-47), which was, I admit, fun. Because, since...

www.heraldnet.com

Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
FOX 11 and 41

Navy Veteran denied healthcare after told he never fought in a war

YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
YAKIMA, WA
Everett, WA
Washington Government
Everett, WA
TheDailyBeast

How Libya’s Civil War Turned Into a MAGA Courtroom Drama

Libya’s bloody civil war is spilling into American courts and, as the protagonists gear up for a courtroom fight over war crimes, what was once a conflict remote from American politics is taking on a decidedly MAGA tone. On the surface, the courtroom battle pits Khalifa Haftar, the warlord seeking...
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Serving soldiers will not carry Dennis Hutchings’ coffin, says MoD

The Ministry of Defence has said that serving soldiers will not carry the coffin of Dennis Hutchings, the veteran who died part way through his controversial trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles. The decision has deeply upset the family of Hutchings, whose funeral will now take place according...
MILITARY
CBS Chicago

Jessica Lynch, Young Soldier Who Was Captured In Iraq, Visits Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Jessica Lynch, the young soldier who became an icon of the Iraq War, visited Illinois this weekend. “Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. I’m honored to be in your company, and to know that brave women are fighting to defend our nation and our freedoms.” The National Women Veterans United hosted a meet-and-greet for Lynch, a former U.S. soldier and prisoner of war. Lynch was 19 when she was captured by enemy forces while serving in Iraq. She was badly injured when her convoy was ambushed in Iraq in 2003. She was later rescued by American troops from an Iraqi hospital, but the tale of her ambush was changed into a story of heroism on her part. Lynch later received several awards for her bravery, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
ILLINOIS STATE
Griffin Daily News

Hall was killed in Vietnam War

Army Pfc. Class Charles Wayne Hall was born on Feb. 22, 1948. Hall would begin his tour of duty in Vietnam on Sept. 26, 1968. The mortality rate for soldiers in the field, especially ammunition helpers, was high. Sadly, Charles Wayne Hall was killed in action on Nov. 7, 1968. The young draftee had served his country in Vietnam for less than two months before he was killed. Pfc. Hall would be killed in action in Binh Dinh, South Vietnam. He was barely 20 years old.
GRIFFIN, GA
Tucker Carlson
Arizona Mirror

Today’s ‘civil war’ is an attack on the rule of law

There is a civil war underway in America. It’s not the same sort of war we fought more than 150 years ago, when Americans took sides on whether slavery was good or evil, donned blue and gray uniforms, then  slaughtered each other on the battlefield. This is a war that’s happening in slow-motion, a largely […] The post Today’s ‘civil war’ is an attack on the rule of law appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
LAW
New York Post

Pentagon reportedly still trying to rescue Americans trapped in Afghanistan

Nearly three months after the last US military plane departed Afghanistan, the Pentagon is still trying to rescue family members of American troops in the war-torn country and is working to compile a database of those left behind, according to a report. ​. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl...
MILITARY
KXL

Is America in a culture-based civil war?

Is America in a culture-based civil war? That’s one of the questions my guest answers in his book “Beyond Biden: Rebuilding the America We Love.” Take a listen below, to hear my interview with the former speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. TheLarsLarsonShow · Newt Gingrich – Is America already...
POLITICS
geneseorepublic.com

Korean War veteran Tony Abell has not forgotten

The Korean War is often referred to as “The Forgotten War,” but not so for Anthony (Tony) Abell of Geneseo. The 96-year-old Korean War veteran can vividly recall the 17 months he served in the conflict. When asked if the U.S. should have become involved in the Korean War, Abell...
GENESEO, IL
The Citizens Voice

Local Civil War heroes

When speaking of local history, one event mentioned 100% of the time is the Battle of Wyoming. While the battle was an important part of the American Revolution and made household names out of Butler, Denison, Swetland and others, there is another period of our history that deserves just as much attention and produced another set of household names. Names like Beaumont, Hoyt, Ricketts, Bowman and Dana are just a few you may be familiar with, and there is one you may not be familiar with — Crippen. These men made their mark almost 90 years after the Battle of Wyoming, in yet another conflict that produced just as much carnage — the Civil War. This area was a hotbed of political activity during this period. Many in the area were southern sympathizers, had dealings with southern businessmen, and were very anti-Lincoln, but even so, the area produced a number of infantry, cavalry and artillery regiments and parts of regiments based in other parts of the state. Some of the members of these regiments and what they did are listed here:
WYOMING, PA
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
Vietnam
California Democrat

Lt. Robert Elwell, hero of Korean War, killed in National Guard training in 1963

In 1963, Linda Pettigrew had only recently turned 5 years old when notice was received her father had been killed while serving in the Missouri National Guard. A mere 30 years old, he had already served in the Korean War, earned a Purple Heart and once held the distinction of being the youngest master sergeant in the U.S. Army.
MILITARY
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
aerotechnews.com

Medal of Honor Monday: U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington

If you’re a Marine Corps aviator, you’ve likely heard tales of Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, one of the service’s greatest pilots. Boyington’s exploits during World War II became so famous that they were made into a TV show. But behind the scenes, his leadership vastly helped the Allies in the...
MILITARY

