CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart releases official statement regarding status of Adam Anderson

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0Jls_0cnRVvgt00
Adam Anderson Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson (19) during the Bulldogs' game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis) (Rob Davis)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released an official statement on the status of Adam Anderson. The Georgia linebacker is currently being investigated on a rape allegation by the Athens Clarke-County Police Department

“We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” Smart said. “I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

DawgNation.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy