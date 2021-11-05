Georgia Basketball To Host Morehouse In Exhibition

Stegeman Coliseum

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs will continue making final preparations for their 2021-22 regular season on Friday evening when they host Morehouse in an exhibition at Stegeman Coliseum.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m., and the game will be free without admission charged. Seating will be general admission. The contest will be available via SEC Network + and also air on the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network statewide.

The Bulldogs will christen their regular-season schedule next Tuesday when they host Florida International at 7:00 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia’s roster features four returning letterwinners and 10 newcomers.

The Bulldogs started five newcomers in their previous exhibition at Charlotte on Oct. 24, with sixth-year seniors Aaron Cook and Jailyn Ingram, senior Braelen Bridges and sophomores Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Kario Oquendo getting the nod. Ingram led Georgia in that outing with 19 points, while Abdur-Rahim added 12 points and Jaxon Etter chipped in 10 off the bench.

Morehouse, a Division II school, is returning to action this fall after cancelling its 2020-21 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Morehouse played an exhibition at Georgia Tech last Sunday, falling 89-52 to the Yellow Jackets. Two seasons ago, the Maroon Tigers finished 16-13 overall and advanced to the semifinals of the SIAC Tournament.

Friday’s game will be the third between the Bulldogs and Maroon Tigers in a decade and one day.

Most recently, Tyree Crump, Kenny Paul Geno and Jordan Harris all posted what were then career-high scoring outputs to lead Georgia in an 86-72 regular-season victory on Nov. 30, 2016. Crump and Jordan, who were freshmen that season, scored 16 and 11 points, respectively. Geno, a senior, put up 15.

The Bulldogs also hosted Morehouse in an exhibition on Nov. 4, 2011, with Gerald Robinson pouring in 20 points to lead Georgia in a 74-50 win.

Friday’s game also will launch a pilot alcohol sales program in Stegeman Coliseum for both men’s and women’s basketball this season. The pilot program will allow the Athletic Association to monitor food and event operations with alcohol sales, while also bolstering the fan experience with expanded concessions offerings. Georgia will be the 11th Southeastern Conference school to sell alcohol at athletics venues.

