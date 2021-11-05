CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Know What Happened to Pols Who Did What They're Doing

By Andrew Perez and Walker Bragman, Daily Poster
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It pays to oppose popular progressive programs: Big Business says yes to Democratic lawmakers who say...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 772

Here in Fl
5d ago

The intent of this article is to impress us with your political trivia? Not impressed! Keep the faith Manchin and Sinema! You represent true democracy -

Reply(108)
466
pick one?
5d ago

The Democratic Party is no longer it is now turned into the far left socialist at party!! And if they were they kept teaching our children Socialism and Communism in school they would've learned that! Instead of letting awoke political correctness cancel culture and the race card dictate what they want you to hear! That is the first step in Socialism and people are blind to see it because they haven't been taught right from wrong!

Reply(101)
306
Jay Park
5d ago

I am very impressed with those two. To stand up to such an evil political party and put the American people first is amazing to see. A socialist Democrats will destroy anyone and anything in their way. Even their own Democrats. Stand strong you too and good luck to you

Reply(33)
192
Related
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Washington Post

A question for depressed Democrats: What did you expect?

President Biden is about to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill full of vital investments in transportation, electricity, water and sewer systems, broadband Internet access, and more — something Republicans tried and failed to accomplish for four years. An even more important social infrastructure bill is in the end stages of negotiations, and while its prospects remain mixed, right now, it is more likely than not that it will pass and enact important changes in areas from climate to pre-K to health care. And all this is on top of the $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan Biden signed in March.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Max Baucus
Person
Joe Lieberman
Person
Blanche Lincoln
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Kent Conrad
New York Post

Biden’s ‘Build Back’ bill is in worse shape than ever — hooray!

Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are no longer the only Democrats standing in the way of President Joe Biden’s spendapalooza “Build Back Better” bill: A pack of House Democrats are now on the record with doubts, demanding to see a Congressional Budget Office scoring of its costs and how far its tax hikes will go to offset them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pols#D Ariz#Democrats#Medicare#Democratic
Fortune

Will monthly child tax credit payments continue in 2022? Their future rests on Biden’s Build Back Better bill

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan—the third and final stimulus package aimed at combating the COVID-19 crisis. For the 2021 tax season, it temporarily upped the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per dependent ages 6 to 17, and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children age 5 or younger. And unlike previous years, up to half of that money could come early through monthly $250 or $300 checks sent between July and December.
INCOME TAX
Nevada Current

Yes, House Democrats caved to Manchin

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Now that the House has sent the Senate-passed infrastructure bill to Biden’s desk on its own and without an accompanying social spending bill, that latter, larger legislation is entirely at the mercy of Manchinema. The House, particularly it’s more progressive members, had leverage – they wouldn’t pass the bill that Joe Manchin wanted unless the […] The post Yes, House Democrats caved to Manchin appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Walmart
New York Post

The Post says: Sen. Joe Manchin needs to nix the $4T mess

Congratulations on helping to get the infrastructure bill passed with a mix of Republicans and Democrats, the kind of bipartisan deal that everyone says they want but rarely happens. Now we implore you: Stop the $4 trillion boondoggle that’s coming next. The infrastructure bill isn’t perfect. Like everything out of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Durbin: 'I don't know' if Manchin will vote for Build Back Better

GLASGOW, Scotland — Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois told Yahoo News, “I don’t know,” whether Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., will provide the crucial 50th vote for Build Back Better, President Biden’s signature budget bill, on Saturday. “I don’t know the answer to that,” Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
630K+
Followers
68K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy