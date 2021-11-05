Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Know What Happened to Pols Who Did What They're Doing
It pays to oppose popular progressive programs: Big Business says yes to Democratic lawmakers who say...www.newsweek.com
The intent of this article is to impress us with your political trivia? Not impressed! Keep the faith Manchin and Sinema! You represent true democracy -
The Democratic Party is no longer it is now turned into the far left socialist at party!! And if they were they kept teaching our children Socialism and Communism in school they would've learned that! Instead of letting awoke political correctness cancel culture and the race card dictate what they want you to hear! That is the first step in Socialism and people are blind to see it because they haven't been taught right from wrong!
I am very impressed with those two. To stand up to such an evil political party and put the American people first is amazing to see. A socialist Democrats will destroy anyone and anything in their way. Even their own Democrats. Stand strong you too and good luck to you
