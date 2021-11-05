CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Here’s your November to-do list in the Northwest garden

By Steve Smith, Life
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend’s freeze should have been a wake-up call for gardeners to take care of some chores before winter finally sets in — such as it is in the Northwest. I am sure that any gardener hailing from the Midwest or Northeast is probably snickering about now when we talk about...

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bangor Daily News

How to keep ladybugs out of your home this winter

This story was originally published in October 2017. The first few frosts have come and gone this fall and with them has arrived an army of tiny, seasonal insects looking for a place to call home this winter: Lady bugs. “This time of year we are encountering the multicolored Asian...
ANIMALS
rismedia.com

Keep These 4 Plants Out of Your Yard

Though these four plants may photograph beautifully, here is why you should not put them in your yard. This tree may look beautiful when it blooms, but don’t let its delicate white flowers tempt you. These beautiful blooms release an intense rotting fish smell that no homeowner or their neighbors will enjoy.
GARDENING
expressnews.com

The worst trees to plant in San Antonio yards for shade. The trash tree list includes pecan, chinaberry, hackberry and more

Last week I noted that now is a good time to plant shade trees, as it gives them time to produce a root system before they have to face the challenge of a hot, dry San Antonio summer. I recommended live oak, Texas red oak, Mexican white oak, cedar elm, Mexican sycamore, bur oak, chinkapin oak and anaqua as good species to consider.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
York Dispatch Online

Wait, don’t rake: Leave fallen leaves where they fell

It’s that time of the year when mornings come with frost and evenings come fast. For many critters, that means final preparations for coming winter. For many of us, it means hours of yard work battling leaves. Leaves are often seen as litter. To many people they look messy. So,...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
City
Marysville, WA
Everett, WA
Lifestyle
purewow.com

10 Shrubs You Should Never Prune in the Fall

As your garden is beginning to go to sleep for the season, you may be ready to do some autumn cleanup. And while it’s fine to rake up leaves (and compost them!), pull faded annuals or plant spring-flowering bulbs, there are many shrubs you shouldn’t prune in the fall—and some you should never prune! If you’ve ever wondered why a shrub isn’t flowering, it may be that you pruned it at the wrong time last year. In fact, many flowering shrubs bear flower buds on last year’s wood, known as “old wood,” so if you cut them back now, you’re cutting off next year’s flowers. And if you prune any shrub too late in the season, you’ll stimulate new growth, which will not have time to harden off (or toughen up) before a freeze. This can damage and weaken the plant, so leave pruning until next year.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

7 Perennials You Should Divide in the Fall

Get more plants for less by dividing perennials at the right time. Dividing plants is good for the look and health of your garden. Overcrowded plants compete for resources, and they’re more at risk for plant diseases. Dividing is also an easy way to get cheap plants. You can divide and replant in your yard, or give away the extras to friends and neighbors. To divide plants successfully, timing is important.
GARDENING
thesuntimesnews.com

What are Those Black Spots on My Maple Tree?

If you see large, black spots on your maple leaves, don’t worry. The blight looks worse than it actually is. According to the Michigan State University Extension, the condition is a symptom of a fungal disease known as “tar spot.” The disease can infect silver, sugar, red, and Norway maple trees as well as box elders.
MICHIGAN STATE
countryliving.com

Christmas cactus: How to care for the winter flowering houseplant

A guide to the Christmas cactus, including how to care for a Christmas cactus all year round, how often to water them, whether they like sun or shade and where to buy a Christmas cactus from. Colourful and pretty, the Christmas cactus is the perfect way to brighten up a...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Garden#Garden Plants#Soil Erosion#Soil Compaction
WLOS.com

Put down the rake! Why you shouldn't pick up leaves

WLOS — There's one thing you can take off your fall to-do list: raking the leaves!. It turns out, there are several reasons why you shouldn't rake the leaves in your yard giving you a good excuse to sit back and enjoy the fall weather. Leaves provide shelter for critters....
GARDENING
Tulsa World

Master Gardener: Don't rake fallen leaves from lawn and reap the benefits

The leaves on my trees are starting to fall. Every year I dread all the raking and bagging. Is there a better solution for all these leaves? — R.K. Yes, there are several good solutions for the leaves that are beginning to rain down on us. But the first step is to change our attitude about the leaves. Rather than look at them as a nuisance, we should look at them as a gift. Let me explain why.
TULSA, OK
HeraldNet

Great Plant Pick: Redbud hazel

What: Disanthus cercidifolius, redbud hazel, is one of the best shrubs for fall color. Its small, unusual flowers resemble little burgundy starfish as the foliage drops in fall. The flowers’ fragrance is rather medicinal, however. Where: Redbud hazel prefers light to dappled shade and well-draining soil. It will tolerate sandy...
EVERETT, WA
Columbus Dispatch

Gardening: Fall back into getting your lawn ready for winter: Here are some do's and don'ts

It is finally time to finish cleaning up the lawn, flower and shrub beds and other planting areas to get them ready for winter. The first frost in Columbus arrived last week, albeit a few weeks later than the average date of first fall frost, and leaves have started to accelerate their descent to the ground. These two events are phenological signals to gardeners that it’s time to complete the annual fall cleanup of leaves and spent annual and perennial plants.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Gazette

Year-round gardening: There's plenty to do in the winter

Winter on the Front Range is unpredictable, with dramatic fluctuations in temperatures, precipitation and wind. Snow accumulation might persist for a day, a week or months. And while spring might seem like a long way off to gardeners, take heart because there are activities to keep you engaged. November. •...
GARDENING
Press Democrat

What to do when voles destroy your garden

Question: I have a small garden being invaded by voles. They are eating my plants and digging up the soil and mulch around them. What can I do?. Answer: Voles, moles and gophers all can cause problems and frustration in your garden. Since all three make tunnels, it’s important to identify the problem before you try to remedy it.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Daily News

November is here: How to winterize your home

Leaves fall, the air is crisp and the promise of snow is on the horizon — it’s time to winterize. Whether you’re winterizing a summer cabin or your house in town, fall is the best time of year to prepare for the incoming freezes. Follow these tips by the city of Breckenridge to ensure your home is ready for the frigid months to come.
BRECKENRIDGE, MI
newschain

If your garden floods, what can you do to minimise damage?

The nation’s gardening habits need to adapt to combat the changing weather conditions being brought about in the face of climate change, according to a national horticultural charity. It’s a timely reminder from Garden Organic (gardenorganic.org.uk), the charity which helps gardeners to grow more sustainably, given the Cop26 summit in...
GARDENING
do512family.com

Your Austin To Do List: November 2021 Family Events

‘Tis (almost) the season of many holiday celebrations! Let us help you keep track of the best of the best this November with our monthly To-Do List. Kick things off with some classic fall fun and round out the month with some holiday cheer. Here’s your November To-Do List of family events in Austin…
AUSTIN, TX
Marin Independent Journal

Garden tip: What to do in your garden this month

• Plant bulbs. Tulips and daffodils will make a beautiful display in the spring. Try some new ones like scilla, allium and camassia. • Plant wildflower seeds with the first winter rains. Look for wildflower packets that have California wildflowers. • Plant drought-tolerant native plants. California lilac (Ceanothus), manzanita (Arctostaphylos),...
GARDENING
Telegraph

What to do in your garden before winter arrives

For all keen gardeners, there's a lament that comes with the onset of frosty mornings and darker evenings. The last blast of summer was spent swamped by dust sheets, sanding paper and sweat - but there are huge garden plans to do. From autumn through to the beginning of winter,...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy