The 10 best beauty Advent calendars of 2021

The festive season is almost upon us, but before we get to the big day itself, there’s December to enjoy, and the surprises that await when you peak behind the door of your Advent calendar each morning.

For beauty buffs, 25 days of pampering presents is the ultimate indulgence – come Christmas day you’ll have a sensational stash of skincare, make-up or scented delights that will last long past New Year.

There’s a bewildering array of beauty Advent calendars to choose from this year, so to help you find your perfect match (or gift for a loved one) we’ve narrowed it down to our top 10 picks for a truly glamorous countdown to Christmas…

(No7/PA)

1. No7 Beauty Advent Calendar, £47, Boots

Best for: Skincare junkies

Featuring a range of bestsellers from No7’s legendary Protect & Perfect line, along with make-up and body must-haves, this selection of minis is a skincare obsessive’s dream, and it’s worth a whopping £184.

(OPI/PA)

2. OPI Celebration Collection Mini Nail Lacquer 25-Piece Advent Calendar, £69.90

Best for: Nail buffs

This carefully curated edit of mini nail polishes features everything from autumnal reds and cool blues, to snowy whites and glittery top coats, perfect for the festive season.

(Benefit/PA)

3. Benefit The More, The Merrier Advent Calendar, £58.50

Best for: Make-up mavens

Bene-babes (as fans are known) will go wild for this collection of a dozen cult Benefit favourites – worth £132.46 – including Badgal Bang! and Roller Lash mascaras, as well as the iconic Hoola bronzer.

(Holland & Barrett/PA)

4. Holland & Barrett 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar, £45

Best for: Vegans

A fantastic array of vegan-friendly bath, body, hair and skincare products, plus a few beautifying accessories (a mix of mini and full-sized) this calendar is excellent value for money, worth more than £170 in total.

(Tatti Lashes/PA)

5. Tatti Lashes Limited Edition 2021 Advent Calendar, £110

Best for: Lash lovers

Get your peepers ready for party season with this ultimate eyelash wardrobe, providing everything from subtle, everyday lashes, to dramatic evening options, and all the accessories you need to apply and finish your look.

(The Body Shop/PA)

6. The Body Shop Share the Love Big Advent Calendar, £80

Best for: Teens

Housed in a beautiful reusable box, the Body Shop’s assortment of fruity shampoos, shower gels, bubble baths and skincare favourites, including some full-sized versions, gives you everything to pamper yourself from head to toe, and is worth an impressive £119.

(The Perfume Shop/PA)

7. The Perfume Shop Advent Calendar, £79.99

Best for: Fragrance fanatics

The Perfume Shop’s first ever beauty Advent calendar is an absolute designer dream, bringing together 24 adorable mini fragrances for men and women from Hugo Boss, DKNY, Moschino, Paco Rabanne, Versace and more, plus a special surprise for Christmas Day.

(ASOS/PA)

8. ASOS Grooming 12 Day Advent Calendar, £40

Best for: Guys who love grooming

This year, we’re seeing more grooming Advent calendars than ever before. From ASOS, this fab 12-piece kit features hair, skincare and shaving essentials from brands including Elemis, Bulldog, Lab Series and The Ordinary.

(Freedm Street/PA)

9. Freedm Street 2021 Advent Calendar Christmas Express, £159 (was £185)

Best for: Eco warriors

The Freedm Street beauty Advent calendar is completely plastic free (if you choose the no make-up option), with skincare, hair and body products, as well as sweet treats and three Good Deed doors, providing a donation to an animal-friendly charity. Plus, with 17 full-size products and four travel versions, you get a lot for your money.

(Jo Malone/PA)

10. Jo Malone Limited Edition Advent Calendar, £325

Best for: Luxury connoisseurs

For the ultimate in Advent opulence, it doesn’t get better than this Jo Malone scented extravaganza. Inside the chic reusable box you’ll find mini soaps, votive candles, hand creams, colognes and more, plus a 30ml fragrance as a Christmas Eve treat.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox