Is Love Hard named after Die Hard and Love Actually?

Produced by Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and directed by Jeymes Samuel, the British singer-songwriter and music producer known as the Bullitts, "The Harder They Fall" is a "Western," with air quotes hanging around it like swinging saloon doors. The sets look like sets, and the characters - members of rival African American outlaw gangs loosely based on historical figures - talk trash like it's 2021, not 1895. One gunslinger, Lakeith Stanfield's Cherokee Bill - one of the bad guys in a morally ambiguous scenario - sports a diamond stud in his ear. That said, it's no less "authentic" than the vast majority of cowboy fantasias, even when it stages the climactic shootout to the Afrobeat tune of Fela Kuti' s "Let's Start." The setup is simple: Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) and his gang (Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler, Delroy Lindo and Deon Cole) go gunning for Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) and his lieutenants (Stanfield and Regina King) to right a decades-old wrong. But Love and Buck are both on the wrong side of the law. (Love and his roguish team have slightly more of our sympathy.) Samuel tells the colorful, even cartoonish tale with verve and a healthy disrespect for verisimilitude. The White town where a bank robbery takes place isn't just where the Caucasians live: The buildings are literally all painted a blinding white. Samuel, who co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin, has fun playing with convention, and his cast looks like they're enjoying themselves. So, likely, will you. R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong violence and crude language. 139 minutes.

