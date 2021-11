The Los Angeles Rams have done it again. In pursuit of Super Bowl LVI to be decided at SoFi Stadium in February, the Rams acquired future Hall of Fame linebacker and edge rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. While the rest of the NFL contenders decided to stand pat before this past Tuesday's trading deadline, Rams General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay went all in to increase the team's chances of not leaving the confines of SoFi throughout the 2021 postseason.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO