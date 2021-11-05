CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capito against Biden vaccine mandate

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she “deeply rejects” President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses. The mandate is scheduled to take effect Jan. 4, Biden said Thursday, and impacts businesses with 100 employees. It is administered through OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and employees...

