When the Wake Forest Demon Deacons closed the book on a 70-56 win at Army last Saturday, the program had clinched its second-ever 7-0 start and tied the 1944 team for the longest winning streak in school history. This year's high-flying group will look to write a new chapter in the program's story when they host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon. Duke comes to Winston-Salem off of a bye in the midst of a three-game losing streak — two of which came by at least 30 points — preceded by a trio of home wins.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO