Enid turns attention to season finale with Broken Arrow

Enid’s Bennett Percival throws a pass while being pressured by Norman’s Ray Holman Friday, Oct. 22 , 2021, at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Despite entering the regular season finale with their preseason goals out of reach, the Plainsmen have reason for optimism, and a chance to build for next season if it can put up a fight against 6A-1 No. 2 Broken Arrow on Friday at 7 p.m.

Enid is coming off a loss to Edmond Santa Fe last week, after outscoring the Wolves 25-18 over the final three quarters. The Plainsmen fell behind 17-0 early in the game, before the offense found some life in the passing game.

The Plainsmen scored to give themselves a chance to tie the game late in the third quarter, but missed the ensuing extra point. On the following possession the Wolves scored and caught Enid by surprise on a fake extra point to take a two possession lead into the fourth quarter.

Enid head coach Rashuan Woods said after the game that he’s pleased that his team can be competitive against the some of the top teams in the district, but he wants to see his team take the next step to win some of those games.

“We’re able to compete at this level, it’s just about taking the next step and making the plays to win when you get the opportunity — we haven’t done that.” he said on Thursday. “In four or five of the games we had a chance to win, and that’s just part of our process.

“I would love to stand up here and say we’re well above .500, we knocked the goals out of the park this year and so on and so forth, but we’re just not able to do that. That doesn’t mean that the improvement isn’t there.”

Enid (3-6, 1-5) has been within one possession of the lead in the second half of every game they’ve played this season, aside from a 49-6 loss to Jenks. The program matched its win total from last year midway through the season, and has had plenty of opportunities to surpass that this season.

Broken Arrow enters the game riding a four-game winning streak after jumping out to a 2-3 start to the season with losses to Union, Owasso and Jenks. With a win, the Tigers can clinch second place in 6A-1.

Woods said that his team won’t be backing down from their final challenge of the season on Friday in Broken Arrow.

“We were good enough to win the game, we’ve got to play well enough to do so, but the opportunity is there,” he said. “They’re going to be extremely athletic, they can do a lot of good things. Traditionally they’ve been really good, but we’ve done some good things and our guys for the most part are pretty healthy and we’ll be pretty to play tomorrow.”

The game will be broadcast live on KCRC (1390 AM).