Tennis

Menlo seals a bid into CCS girls team tennis tournament

 5 days ago
Menlo earned one of the West Bay Athletic League's automatic bids into the Central Coast Sections girls tennis tournament with a 7-0 home victory over Nueva on Thursday....

Palo Alto, CA
