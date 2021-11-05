Father, son to fight on same card in Martial Combat League

Anthony (right) and Xander Fee pose at the Denny Price Family YMCA Wednesday , Nov. 3, 2021 . Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Anthony Fee and his 9-year-old son Xander will be making history Friday when they become the first father-son to be on the same MMA fight card in Oklahoma.

The elder Fee will meet Alan Brito of Texas in a welterweight bout while Xander will be in a jiu jitsu fight on the Martial Combat League card, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.

“It’s going to be a fun experience to be on the same card as my dad,’’ said Xander, who has been in jiu jitsu for eight months. “I really fell good about it.’’

Xander predicted a win for himself.

“It’s not only exciting, but it’s very rewarding,’’ Fee said. “It’s an honor to be the first father-son duo on the Martial Combat League card."

Xander and his brothers, Ashton and Zeke, inspired Fee to return after a six-and-a-half year absence from the sport. Fee, who wrestled at Enid, got the itch to compete again after coaching his sons in wrestling.

“Instead of telling them what to do and how I used to do it, I felt they should do as I say and do as I do and lead by example,’’ Fee said.

That, Fee said, helped turn his life around.

“I was out of shape,’’ he said. “I was drinking too much. I stopped drinking and I started walking. I progressed from there and started training and lifting every day. It was a blessing for me. I’m very happy with it. With all the crazy stuff that has happened in the last year, this has helped me turn myself around. I take a lot of pride in that.’’

The hardest part had been quitting the drinking, he said. Once he got “in a groove, it was easy … I had no issues at all.’’

He works out at both the Denny Price Family YMCA and promoter Dylan Smith’s gym. He scored a second round TKO over Dalton Harding of Norman in his first comeback fight on July 31.

“In MMA, it’s everything … punches, kicks, knees, takedowns, submissions, the whole nine yards,’’ he said.

In wrestling and MMA, he found an outlet to channel his aggressiveness. He admitted to getting “in a lot of fights’’ as a youth, but after watching an MMA fight on TV found his niche.

“That was something I knew I could do and not get in trouble,’’ Fee said. “I thought I would do that instead. Wrestling was the quickest path to get into it.’’

His first try at the sport after high school was not successful.

“It was way too soon,’’ Fee said. “I just thought I was a lot tougher than I was.’’

He credits his progress to good coaching. Alex Maciel is his boxing coach. Aurash coaches him in the art of muaythai.

Fee said he was fortunate he didn’t start drinking until his early 20s so it didn’t abuse his body. He continues to coach his sons in wrestling.

“I think we motivate each other,’’ Fee said. “My sons have worked their butts off and vice versa. It’s good to see all of their hard work pay off.’’

Xander said his dad inspires him and he wants to be an MMA fighter some day.

“It’s pretty exciting to see him fight,’’ he said.

Fee, 28, wants to see how far he can go in the sport — whether in the amateur ranks or becoming a professional.

“I just want to be the best that I can be,’’ Fee said. “It takes a lot of dedication.’’

He works out six days a week and will even do some running on Sunday, his only day off.

On Mondays, he will be at the YMCA at 6 p.m. to lift for an hour to an hour and 15 minutes. That will be followed by a high-intensity cardio run and later some cardio lap swimming. He will have a session with boxing coach Maciel that evening, followed by a jiu jitsu session.

He will follow that up on Tuesdays with a “leg day,’’ and MMA class in jiu jitsu. On Wednesdays, he will have a 10-mile walk and both a boxing and jiu jitsu session.

Thursdays are much like Mondays. Fridays are for sparring, lifting and rolling around on the mat. Saturdays, it’s lifting and running.

He hopes to have as many as five fights in 2022.

His life, though, is first around his sons. Fee proudly tells of how they put down video games when told it’s time for practice, whether it be football or wrestling or jiu jitsu.

Fee is excited for his son’s wrestling season (for a Perry team), which starts next week.

“Competition days are fun for us,’’ he said.

Fee works at Buffalo Wild Wings and dreams of having either his own food truck or a small restaurant. He loves to bake treats but the family has enough discipline to overindulge.

Fee has no trouble making the 135-pound limit and will see if he could make 125-pound flyweight limit after Friday’s bout.

“You need to have a good diet and a good carbo routine,’’ Fee said.

There will be 19 bouts on the card. Weigh-ins will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Enid Brewing Company.