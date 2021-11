(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania counties confirmed voting in this week’s election went smoothly and no issues have cropped up that could affect the outcome of any races. Small glitches in places like Montgomery and Lehigh counties were similar to things that happen every election, the Department of State said. Officials in York, Dauphin and Lancaster counties Wednesday all said they had the proper resources to get results in high-priority races posted in a matter of hours.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO