Home Means Nevada to me—a simple phrase, but a song that our state prides itself on around this time every year as we celebrate statehood. In our short 157-year history, Nevada has been a popular place for migration. We have been home to Basque sheepherders, fur traders, gold rushers, Mormon pioneers, railroad builders. We continue to be a hub for people all over the world who want to live in our wide open spaces, enjoy our sunshine and most importantly have access to opportunities. According to the American Immigration Council, 20 percent of our state’s residents were born in a foreign country, and strikingly, nearly 136,000 U.S. citizens in Nevada live with at least one family member who is undocumented.

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO