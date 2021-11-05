CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Divers Set Record Dive by Going 451 Feet Down into Abyss

By Doc Holliday
 5 days ago
If you're afraid of heights, you might also want to consider fearing the opposite. Missouri divers recently set a record by exploring a depth 451 feet down. Exploration is like visiting a cathedral. You get to go somewhere where nobody has ever been. A friend of mine shared a...

Lexington Herald-Leader

Slippery, slimy, spotted like a cow: angler reels in rare ‘unicorn’ fish in Missouri

A Missouri man reeled in a strange creature from the Mississippi River recently; a slimy, whiskered, black-and-white rarity. It’s a piebald blue catfish, according to avid fisherman Chad Hester. The 36-pound fish doesn’t have the bluish-gray body like others of its kind, but has coloring more akin to a dairy cow, its white skin marked with black splotches.
KTLO

Area man kills Missouri elk with bow

Gainesville resident Mike Ellison killed a 5×6 bull elk Oct. 19 while hunting on public land in Shannon County. (Photo courtesy Mike Ellison via Ozark County Times) Gainesville resident Mike Ellison made Missouri hunting history last month, earning the title as the only Ozark countian and one of fewer than 10 Missouri residents to kill an elk in the state within the last century.
Watch as a man struggles and catches a giant catfish in Missouri

Watch as a guy pulls a monster of a catfish out of the Missouri River just outside of the St. Louis area, I had no idea monsters like this existed in that part of the river!. Wow.... this thing is just a monster, 55 pounds! The YouTube video was uploaded by a user called JJonesProd and shows a guy (presumably JJonesProd) struggling to reel in this massive Flathead Catfish out of the Missouri River. Now in the description for the video they say just "Missouri River fishing..." and nothing about where along the Missouri River this giant flathead catfish was caught, but if you check out the comments section of the video someone asks the question about where along the river this was, and the channel responds with "around St. Charles" so in the suburbs of St. Louis. The YouTube Channel JJonesProd has plenty of other videos of him fishing, you can check them out by clicking here!
Watch a Midwestern Bald Eagle Haul In a Huge Carp

You might be a big and bad fisherman, but you're not as big and bad as a midwestern bald eagle who just showed off his power by hauling in a huge carp. Based on the video description, this happened recently in Hayward, Wisconsin on the Chippewa Flowage. Vacationers were hanging out in their cabin when they noticed a big noise outside. They grabbed their phone and captured this epic display of eagle mastery as this big boy found dinner.
wnypapers.com

Skydiving enthusiasts set record

Some people refuse to grow up despite growing old. A group of just such people, all septuagenarians, gathered recently at Skydive The Falls in Youngstown. Members of an organization known as “Jumpers Over Seventy” are all active skydivers, each with thousands of skydives experience. Their goal was to establish a New York state freefall formation record for the national organization.
This Missouri Cockatiel Thinks He’s a Woodpecker

It's easy to get confused when you're dealing with life and that's not just a human issue, but also one for birds based on a new video I've found involving a Missouri cockatiel who thinks he's a woodpecker. Here's what this bird's owner said about this confused little guy:. A...
Watch a Video Tour of Illinois’ Famous Little Grand Canyon

Watching this five-minute-long video of hikers exploring Illinois' famous Little Grand Canyon makes me want to take a trip there to explore it myself ASAP!. This video was posted on YouTube in early 2020 of these hikers checking out one of Illinois' more picturesque places the famous Little Grand Canyon down in the Shawnee National Forrest in Southern Illinois. The YouTube channel is called Happy Trails Hiking and they have a bunch of videos of them hiking some pretty incredible places all across America.
Look Inside Louisiana, Missouri Home Built Right After Civil War

It was a home built in an era over 150 years ago. Now, you can look inside a Louisiana, Missouri plantation-style home that dates back to right after the Civil War. This is 13816 Highway D in Louisiana, Missouri. The address doesn't tell the story of what these walls and bricks have seen in the over 150 years since it was built. Pictures do help you imagine what life might have been like there.
Whatever Happened to Missouri’s Black Bear Project?

Bears have been a hot topic in Missouri lately. I came across a video showing a project the state of Missouri started over 7 years ago regarding black bears in the state. Whatever became of that study? Let's find out. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared this brief explanation of...
Video Exploring Inside of the Famous Devil’s Icebox in Missouri

Watch as this couple explores the famous Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which includes footage of them going all the way into the cave known as the Devil's Icebox. This video of a couple exploring the beautiful Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the incredible Devil's Icebox inside the park was uploaded to YouTube back in 2019, by a YouTube channel called Bob808Knight. The Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located in Columbia, Missouri, and there is more to do at the park than the Devil's Icebox, but really that is what the park is known for.
Lake Region to Benefit from Proposed Osage Nation Casino

One of Missouri's most popular recreational and tourist destinations appears headed toward adding yet another attraction that could, "up the ante," for visitors to the Show-Me State. Officials with the Osage Nation announced recently they have purchased 28 acres of land along the shoreline of the Lake of the Ozarks.
Missouri Zoo Goes WILD with Lights This Holiday

Later this month, the St. Louis Zoo will be dazzled with lights throughout the zoo this holiday season. Wild Nights at the St. Louis Zoo will kick off on November 26 and run through December 30. From 5 pm to 8:30 pm see the St. Louis Zoo lit up with bright-shiny new light displays and themed areas. Such as the Meet Me in St. Louie zone. This has a 15-foot arch and firework-style lights in front of a St. Louis cityscape background. It sounds amazing.
Look at this Dragon Scale Calcite that was Found in Missouri

The first time I saw this I didn't think it could be real, but it is. It's a crystal that looks like a dragon's scale that was found in a mine in Missouri. I found this on several different Reddit pages. The crystals sub-Reddit included a video of this amazing rock that was found in Sweetwater Mine in Missouri.
