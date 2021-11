Escape the hustle and bustle of NYC to get up close and personal with mother nature on a quick glamping trip this fall. But what is glamping, you might ask? Glamping is essentially camping but with luxe amenities (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) while still being able to immerse yourself in the great outdoors. As we approach the peak-leaf season, be sure to check out this Fall Foliage Report for New York State, soak up the beautiful colors of nature with a trail walk through winding hills, a campfire under the stars, or with an On The Rocks pre-made cocktail—or two. From yurts to cozy cabins, these are the best destinations for a quick getaway from NYC.

