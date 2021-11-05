Metaverse Leader DigitalTwinXR and The Zager Group Unveil the First Ever Production Ready, Fully Scalable and Monetized Business for Metaverse
Silicon Valley based leading Metaverse firm DigitalTwinXR and Nevada based The Zager Group successfully launch the first ever live interactive and immersive real estate rendering platform in metaverse that is production ready, and scalable with definite monetization opportunities. Industry analysts and other companies are reacting to the recent announcement...martechseries.com
Comments / 0