Looking to add some color to your garden? Mum's the word.

Some of the best trees and shrubs to add fall color to your yard. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. There’s still time to fill your yard with an explosion of fiery hues with these trees and shrubs. Sugar Maple is an extra-reliable tree that will make a stunning statement offering gorgeous red, orange, or yellow end-of-the-season leaves. Or, beautiful just about any time of year, Dogwoods are usually planted for their white or pink springtime flowers. But don’t overlook the gorgeous purple-red tones their leaves will bring to your fall landscape. Some dogwoods are trees and some are shrubs, so you can find the best size to suit your landscape. A native shrub that shines in several seasons is the Chokeberry offering white flowers that look like apple blossoms in spring; rich red fruits in late summer and autumn; and brilliant orange-red fall foliage. Slow-growing Gingko adds grace and valuable shade to any landscape; its fan-shape leaves are among the most elegant of any tree. In autumn, they show breathtaking shades of luminous, golden-yellow.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO