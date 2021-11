The thing that sticks out the most about the Las Vegas Raiders in their two games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is how complete they were. Under Bisaccia, who replaced Jon Gruden who resigned because of offensive emails last month, the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 34-24 and the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-22. They were both total team victories and it marked the first time since 2017 that the Raiders won back-to-back games by double digits.

