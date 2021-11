This is the text of the hand-written letter that was inside the 9x12 manilla envelope I received recently from the Noble County Jail. “My name is Yancie Hunter. I am an artist and a professional tattoo artist. I own Y&L Tattoos An Art Creations/Google. I am currently a federal inmate in Noble County Jail. I am charged with felon in possession of a firearm. I am currently in the Q360 program trying to learn and better myself. The program is new and I feel a really good thing with a lot to teach us. I saw this picture in the paper and read and wanted to do something good and give something to someone that will appreciate it. I tattoo and draw portraits for a living. I wanted to donate this priceless, precious piece of art. Hopefully, you can get it to the family. Thank you so much and I hope I didn’t waste your time. God bless. Sincerely, Yancie”

NOBLE COUNTY, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO