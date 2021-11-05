Rock County prepares to vaccinate 5-11 year-olds for COVID-19

ROCK COUNTY

The Rock County Public Health Department is preparing to facilitate the vaccination of local 5 to 11 year olds now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Rock County Public Health Department support this recommendation and encourage parents of children who are eligible to get their kids vaccinated as soon as they are able,” the RCPHD said in a press release.

One dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children contains one-third the amount of active ingredients in an adult dose. Children would receive a second dose 21 days or more after their first shot, according to the RCPHD release.

The AMI Community-based Vaccine Clinic in Janesville will start vaccinating children on Nov. 9. The AMI clinic is located at the former Rock County Job Center at 1900 Center Avenue in Janesville.

The clinic’s hours are Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will offer additional hours on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for vaccinations can be made at vaccinate.wi.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Health department communications specialist Jessica Turner said her department will start holding clinics in its office from 3 to 7 p.m. starting Nov. 17.

“That’s our start date because we just need some time to make sure our staff is completely trained and that we are able to give the vaccine safely,” she said.

The health department clinic's hours will be Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m., except for Nov. 24 and Dec. 22. Appointments can be made by visiting the health department website.

Some local schools have expressed interest in hosting vaccination clinics.

The Milton School District recently held a vaccination clinic at its high school in partnership with Rock County and AMI. The clinic offered flu shots for children aged 6 months to 18 years old, and also offered COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals.

On April 15, Gov. Tony Evers announced that individuals 16 and older were eligible for the vaccine. The FDA first authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds on May 10.