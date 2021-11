This week, smaller and local shows get a bigger spotlight than they have in recent weeks, with Tame Impala taking one of Dallas' largest stages Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. The shows are also much lounder than they have been with acts like The Casualties and Frozen Soul playing spots in Deep Ellum while Record Setter and Heavy Baby Sea Slugs headline shows at Rubber Gloves in Denton. If this week's little cold snap has you down, Robert Cray's soul blues will turn up the heat Friday in Fort Worth, WALK THE MOON is sure to get you working up a sweat in the Cedars Saturday night, and Daikaiju is all set to (literally) set things on fire Sunday night at Three Links. Also on Sunday, Shooter Jennings plays an afternoon BBQ show in the Design District. And if you're looking for more, there is certainly more to choose from.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO