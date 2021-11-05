CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Love's NFL debut just one thing to watch in Packers-Chiefs matchup

By Tim Seeman
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IZfQ_0cnRQXaw00
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball after catching a pass as New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

1. Jordan Love's moment: It's finally here, everyone. The week we see what 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love is all about.

The conventional wisdom ever since the Packers drafted him has been that the team made a huge blunder because it alienated Aaron Rodgers and they could've drafted someone else who could've contributed to the team immediately. Love's quest to change that narrative begins Sunday.

He showed off some of his arm talent in preseason games, and he had a decent NFL debut, albeit in a single drive in a blowout loss that ended with him losing a fumble. But playing in a showcase Sunday afternoon game at Arrowhead Stadium against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be an entirely different animal.

No matter what, Love won't be supplanting Rodgers this season, but what if his audition does go well? In addition to saving the front office some face, it would also create some interesting scenarios for general manager Brian Gutekunst to consider. Would he try to keep Rodgers and trade Love in an offseason with relatively few exciting quarterback draft prospects? Or would he trade Rodgers and keep Love? Or would he try to find a way to keep both for one more season?

2. What about everyone else? Before Rodgers' positive COVID-19 test came to light Wednesday—and the barrage of questions about his vaccination status that followed—the injury picture was starting to get a little rosier for the Packers, at least on offense.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari has been practicing for a couple of weeks now. Head coach Matt LaFleur was intentionally vague about the lineman's status earlier in the week, but there's a chance he could play and move Elgton Jenkins back to his natural position.

Wide receiver Davante Adams missed the Arizona game, but he re-joined practice Thursday and is likely to play in Kansas City. In addition, Marquez Valdes-Scantling had been on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in Week 3, but he might be able to return to action this week.

3. Oh yeah, the Chiefs: After opening the season as one of the two or three betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, Kansas City has fallen on relatively tough times.

Teams have started to figure out how to keep a lid on Tyreek Hill (he's gaining 8.2 yards per target this year compared to 9.5 and 9.7 the last two seasons), and Patrick Mahomes' interception rate has ballooned from 1% the last two seasons (11 total interceptions in 2019 and 2020) to 3.1% this season (10 interceptions in just eight games).

Still, if you can't squeeze the turnovers out of them, they will move the ball and they will score. Winning the turnover battle has been a strength for Green Bay this season—its plus-8 turnover margin is tied for second in the NFL. That will certainly have to be part of the equation if the Packers want to win Sunday with Love in control.

4. Easing in: Speaking of Jordan Love ... he will have a couple of things working in his favor Sunday.

First, he has a head coach in LaFleur who will craft a gameplan that will accentuate his team's strengths and try to mask its shortcomings. Look no further than what the Packers did last week for an example.

Second, the Chiefs pass defense is a hot mess. They are third-to-last in the NFL in net yards per passing attempt at 7.8, down in Lions, Jaguars and Texans territory. Seven Kansas City defenders have been targeted at least 20 times this season; four of them have given up a passer rating of 110.9 or higher. This includes safety Daniel Sorenson, who has allowed a perfect rating of 158.3 to opposing quarterbacks on 25 targets.

If any defense could serve as a sort of video game tutorial mode for someone making his first start, it would be this Chiefs squad.

5. Player of the month: Let's take a minute to appreciate De'Vondre Campbell, who the NFL named as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

He leads the team with 76 tackles and has only missed two, according to tracking from Pro Football Reference, including a sack. He has also forced two fumbles and recovered another.

In pass coverage, he's been targeted 43 times (second most on the team) but has given up just 5 yards per target and has two interceptions and three pass breakups.

The Packers had been trying to get by without a playmaker in the middle of the defense for several years now. Signed as a free agent last offseason, Campbell has been making a difference.

