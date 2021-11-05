The Future of B2B Marketing Has Been Recorded: Casted Launches New Amplified Marketing Category, Introduces World’s First Amplified Marketing Platform
Marketing technology leader unveils new category for maximizing and enhancing content alongside central solution for identifying, repurposing, and amplifying marketing assets. Casted, the first B2B marketing platform built around audio and video content, launches a new category, Amplified Marketing, and introduces itself as the world’s first amplified marketing platform with its...martechseries.com
Comments / 0