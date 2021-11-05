CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Medicare drug negotiations may not be as limited as we thought

By Caitlin Owens
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's one wonky but meaningful clarification, at least for us: Democrats' drug pricing bill would allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of up to 20 new drugs a year, but the prices negotiated in previous years would remain in effect until a competitor enters the market. Why it matters:...

www.axios.com

Comments / 1

Related
WTOL-TV

What Medicare, health care proposals are still in Biden's bill?

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are still fine-tuning President Joe Biden's now- $1.85 trillion plan to boost social and education programs as well as protect against global warming. The new goal is to complete the work before Thanksgiving. Democrats are scaling back some investments and shortening the timeframe for funding to...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Expensive Older Medicare Drugs Targeted in Democrats’ Bill

Plan would negotiate prices of expensive older pharmaceuticals. Democrats are advancing a plan to negotiate the prices of drugs Medicare spends the most on, potentially saving billions of dollars annually. Medicine from. Merck & Co. ,. Johnson & Johnson. ,. AstraZeneca PLC. , and other major drugmakers could be targeted.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
David Toledo
Reuters

Whistleblowers and fears of losing funds key to enforcing U.S. vaccine rules

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Workplace whistleblowers and a fear of losing federal funds are expected to play vital roles in ensuring compliance with COVID-19 vaccine mandates ordered by President Joe Biden's administration for U.S. businesses, nursing homes and hospitals, according to experts. Biden announced last Thursday that his administration...
INDUSTRY
wfxb.com

Lawmakers Reach Deal on Prescription Drug Prices

Yesterday Senate Democrats reached an agreement on prescription drug prices. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the agreement to lower drug costs and empower Medicare to negotiate prices of certain medications administered in doctors offices or purchased at the pharmacy. Drugs wouldn’t be eligible until they were outside their initial exclusivity period which is 9 years for many and 12 for others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Medicare#Drug Prices#Democrats#House
mynews13.com

Biden admin. unveils details of federal vaccine mandate

Senior administration officials unveiled the details of President Joe Biden’s recent COVID-19 vaccination mandates for large businesses and certain health care facilities, rules that cover millions of people in the U.S. workforce. Biden in September released his “Path out of the Pandemic” action plan, which requires businesses with more than...
U.S. POLITICS
Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicare Part D: A First Look at Medicare Prescription Drug Plans in 2022

During the Medicare open enrollment period from October 15 to December 7 each year, beneficiaries can enroll in a plan that provides Part D prescription drug coverage, either a stand-alone prescription drug plan (PDP) as a supplement to traditional Medicare, or a Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan (MA-PD), which covers all Medicare benefits, including drugs. In 2021, 48 million Medicare beneficiaries, or more than three-quarters (77%) of all Medicare beneficiaries, are enrolled in Medicare Part D plans, with half (50%) enrolled in stand-alone PDPs and the other half (50%) enrolled in Medicare Advantage drug plans. This issue brief provides an overview of the Medicare Part D marketplace in 2022 and key trends over time, focusing primarily on stand-alone PDPs. (A separate overview of the 2022 Medicare Advantage market is also available.) Unless otherwise noted, weighted estimates are based on August enrollment (see Methods box for additional details).
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
Nevada Current

Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON-Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to affect 84 […] The post Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Nevada Current.
U.S. POLITICS
Kiplinger

Biden's Spending Framework Limits Medicare Expansion

Medicare benefits would be expanded to include hearing coverage under a framework for a $1.75 trillion spending plan released by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Biden’s proposed Medicare expansion is less ambitious than some Democrats have pushed for. Currently, original Medicare doesn’t cover hearing, dental or vision benefits, and a budget reconciliation bill considered by Congress earlier this year would have expanded the program to cover all three. Proponents of the expansion argued that covering these benefits would ensure that older Americans received necessary care and would put original Medicare on a more level playing field with Medicare Advantage plans. Some Advantage plans, which are provided by private insurers, already cover dental, hearing and vision.
U.S. POLITICS
thecordovatimes.com

Commentary: Government needs power to negotiate drug prices

I find myself inspired to write by Mr. Robert Coulter’s recent commentary on prescription drugs and Medicare Part D. Mr. Coulter describes himself as a free-market activist who focuses on protecting the. Interest of mature Americans. Let’s presume that is true. Then I would say that his oversimplified commentary on...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy