At-home COVID tests will be available to pick up in supermarkets around Australia from next month, which is really a sign of the times. Sourdough bread? Check. Rice? Check. Soy milk? Check. Toilet roll? Check. Rapid antigen COVID-19 test? Got that too. Our grocery shop is about to be altered with the news that at-home COVID tests are about to become a normal thing to see in supermarkets.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 14 DAYS AGO