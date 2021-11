Optional Paid Upgrade Provides KYC & AML Permissioning for High-Value Auctions. Civic Technologies, a leading innovator in digital identity solutions, announced Ignite Pass, a free tool for creators and NFT marketplaces that filters out bot participation in NFT drops and mints. Ignite Pass, a free version of the company’s groundbreaking Civic Pass product, will require buyers to verify their liveness to prove that they are human. Integration is easy, and no storage of private information on the part of the creator or marketplace is required for the free version.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO