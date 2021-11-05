CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep volleyball: Red Hawks earn honors as season wraps up

By David Vantress Adams Publishing Group
 5 days ago
MILTON

All in all, it was a pretty darned good season for the Milton High School volleyball team in 2021.

Coach Kaitlin Lundeen’s Red Hawks advanced to a WIAA Division 1 regional final before falling to Waterford, 3-0. Milton went 4-5 in Badger East matches, tying for fifth place in the eight-team conference, and went 12-14 overall.

A good season is usually recognized by coaches within a school's conference, and that was the case for the Red Hawks as well

Milton senior setter Jordan Karlen was named a first-team all-Badger East Conference player by a vote of conference coaches.

She was joined by three Red Hawk teammates who also earned all-conference honorable mentions: senior middle blocker Grace Schnell, senior left-side hitter/libero Noelle Washkoviak and sophomore middle blocker Gwen Baker.

In addition to their exploits on the court, the Red Hawks were fortunate to be a part of several special events during the season.

The recent expansion of Milton High School included a new fieldhouse. And earlier this fall, the seniors on the team were particularly looking forward to christening the fieldhouse by playing the first athletic event within it.

They did just that, earning a No. 6 seed, by playing their regional opener against No. 11 Elkhorn at the new facility, and coming away with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-5 win.

They also hosted a Community Night in late September, at which team members signed posters after their match and tossed mini-volleyballs to the crowd.

Before the regional tournament, Lundeen said this year’s crop of seniors was a special one.

“They’ve really helped set the tone for the younger girls,” Lundeen said.

The Red Hawks say goodbye to four seniors: Karlen, Schnell, Washkoviak and Emma Kroll.

