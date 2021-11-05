CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Soldier surprises wife after returning from year-long deployment

By Editorials
WJCL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sweet moment was caught on camera at a police department in Maine. Staff Sgt. Jason Legendre surprised his wife, Jaime Legendre, after returning from a year-long deployment. Jaime Legendre is an administrative...

