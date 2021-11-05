CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire chairman Hutton resigns over Rafiq racism case

LONDON (AP) — Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned in the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the English cricket...

The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: ‘Tone deaf’ Yorkshire ‘in denial’ over racism claims, says Mark Butcher

Former England captain Mark Butcher has accused Yorkshire of being “in denial” after one of their players escaped sanction despite reportedly calling his then team-mate Azeem Rafiq a “P***”.According to ESPNcricinfo, a report into allegations of institutional racism made by Rafiq includes an admission by one senior player that he repeatedly used the word “P***” in relation to his colleague which on at least one occasion reduced the player to tears.However, having examined the report produced by an independent panel, the club are said to have considered the comments “friendly banter”, drawing a stinging response from Butcher.Responding to the reported...
Azeem Rafiq
UK lawmaker defends lucrative 2nd job as Johnson feels heat

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker is defending his 400,000-pound ($540,000) a year second job, as calls grow for a crackdown on politicians earning outside income. Conservative legislator Geoffrey Cox said Wednesday that his work as a lawyer did not take him away from representing constituents in the southwest England district he represents in Parliament. Cox has been under fire for earning several times his 82,000-pound ($110,000) politician’s salary doing legal work, including advising the government of the British Virgin Islands in a corruption inquiry. The focus on Cox’s income comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government battles allegations of corruption that were triggered when it tried to engineer a change in the system that oversees lawmakers’ standards.
France's ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial

PARIS (AP) — Former French President François Hollande is testifying at the trial of 14 men accused of helping in the 2015 Islamic State attacks on Paris. Hollande was at France's national stadium when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the gates on Nov. 13, 2015. Other attackers struck cafes and bars, and the night culminated with a bloody siege at the Bataclan concert hall. In all, 130 people died in the attacks. Hollande ordered the final assault on three remaining attackers inside the Bataclan. The chief defendant in the trial discarded a malfunctioning explosives vest on the night of the attacks. But most of the 14 men are accused of helping with logistics or transportation.
Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
Newspaper's lawyer: Meghan knew letter to father might leak

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for a British newspaper publisher say the Duchess of Sussex crafted a letter to her estranged father so it would “pull at the heartstrings” if leaked to the public. The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website is trying to overturn a court decision that it breached Meghan’s privacy by publishing portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle after she married Prince Harry in 2018. Associated Newspapers disputes Meghan’s claim that she did not intend the letter to be seen by anyone but her father. A witness statement from Meghan's then-communications secretary Jason Knauf says the duchess told him she wrote the letter "with the understanding that it could be leaked.’”
New Zealand cricket match suspended as pitch invaded by bees

(CNN) — A cricket match in New Zealand was suspended when the pitch was invaded by some unusual visitors: a swarm of bees. Canterbury and Wellington were playing a Plunket Shield match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday when the insects descended. Photos of the incident show players and...
Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of U.S. Capitol riot

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry says he warned the chief executive of Twitter ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that the social media site was being used to stage political unrest in the U.S. capital. Harry made the comments Tuesday during a panel on misinformation in California. He said he made his concerns known via email to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the riot. Harry said he and Dorsey were emailing each other and he "warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged.'' Social media sites have come under fire for not doing enough to halt the spread of misinformation and inciteful content.
Ken Owens ruled out of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign due to back injury

Hooker Ken Owens will miss Wales’ entire Autumn Nations Series due to a back injury.The British and Irish Lions front-rower sat out Saturday’s 23-18 defeat to world champions South Africa and has now had to withdraw from Wayne Pivac’s squad.The Scarlets star had been named in Wales’ initial line-up for the 54-16 New Zealand loss in October, but was forced out shortly after his selection had been confirmed.And now the 34-year-old will miss the Cardiff encounters with both Fiji and Australia to boot.“Ken Owens has been released from the national squad due to a back injury which will prevent...
Spain facing injury battle ahead of decisive qualifiers

MADRID (AP) — Spain enters its decisive World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden without some key players because of injuries. Nine players are not available for coach Luis Enrique for the matches at Greece on Thursday and against Sweden on Sunday. Spain enters its final two matches in second place in Group B. It is two points behind Sweden and four ahead of third-place Greece. Only the group winners qualify for the next year’s tournament in Qatar. The second-place finishers will have to go through a playoff.
Mickey Thomas: Ex-Manchester United and Wales star celebrates being cancer free

Former Manchester United and Wales star Mickey Thomas has announced he is cancer free after suffering from the disease.Thomas, 67, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in January 2019 and began treatment the following month.“Great result yesterday – after CT scan my results came back and now I’m cancer free. So happy,” Thomas wrote on his personal Twitter account.He posted in February 2019 that he planned to beat cancer “in 90 minutes with no extra time and penalties”.Thomas won 51 caps for Wales and spent three years at United between 1978 and 1981, making over 100 appearances for the Red Devils...
Another Former WWE Star Has Been Elected Mayor

Join the club. There is an odd level of success between wrestlers and politics. For some reason, a few wrestlers have had quite the positive introduction into the political arena, with names such as Jesse Ventura and Kane moving into a rather high office. It is something that has worked in a couple of surprise moments, and now something similar seems to have happened again.
‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
Gregor Townsend enjoys ‘emotional’ Scotland victory at packed Murrayfield

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend savoured an “emotional” victory over Australia as his burgeoning side thrilled a capacity Murrayfield crowd.The Scots claimed a hard-fought 15-13 win over a Wallabies side ranked third in the world in a captivating match that could have gone either way.It was the first time Scotland had played in front of a 67,144-strong full house since March 2020.Townsend admitted it meant a huge amount to he and his coaching staff to see his team deliver such a rousing victory in front of their jubilant supporters after so long without such a box-office occasion due to the...
Rice to miss England's final WCup qualifiers through illness

LONDON (AP) — England will have to seal qualification for the 2022 World Cup without its first-choice midfielder. Declan Rice has withdrawn from the squad for upcoming games against Albania and San Marino with England saying the holding midfielder has been “unable to train due to illness” since reporting for duty on Monday. Rice has returned to Premier League club West Ham. England is not planning to bring in a replacement for Rice. Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have yet to link up with the squad following dental surgery and concussion, respectively, and continue to be assessed,
