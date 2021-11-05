Her IT factor

New Columbia Solar has been named among the 75 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Washington region in 2021, as part of an awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal. Honorees were required to have at least three years of consecutive revenue growth and report more than $2 million in revenue in 2018 and more than $10 million in revenue in 2020 to qualify. Growth must be consecutive year-over-year and the companies cannot be a subsidiary of a parent company. New Columbia Solar earned the #11 ranking with an average growth rate above 150% across the 2018, 2019, and 2020 calendar years. “This award doesn’t just represent New Columbia Solar’s growth: it represents the clean energy movement in our nation’s capital,” said Mike Healy, Founder and CEO of New Columbia Solar. “Just five years ago we were three people with an opportunity to build solar on DCPS schools. Now we are nearly 100 people with over $100MM worth of solar assets under management. We are leading the clean energy transition in our city and empowering building to be part of our community’s climate solution." With fast growth comes job opportunities and business opportunities. Visit our website to learn more about the benefits of installing solar on your property or to apply to join their team.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 DAYS AGO