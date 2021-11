Halloween is over, so you know what that means…Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé have re-emerged and the Christmas season has commenced. Christmas music is so much more than just about the Christmas holiday. Though not everyone celebrates the holiday, the music associated with the season and the ever-familiar background sound of jingling bells evokes strong feelings of nostalgia in all those who listen. Christmas music is not exclusive to those who celebrate Christmas, too!

