Speed up climate talks, UK COP26 president tells negotiators

Campaign groups are protesting they have been shut of the Cop26 talks on a scale never seen before – despite a pledge it would be “the most inclusive ever”.Just four tickets were allocated to cover around 30 negotiating sessions, ActionAid said, in a huge shock to organisations which were not warned until they arrived in Glasgow.Many of the sessions are described as “open”, but are in a section of the sprawling summit venue where non-ticket holders are barred.“We have never been excluded like this before at previous Cop summits,” said Teresa Anderson, climate policy coordinator at ActionAid.Earlier this year,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO