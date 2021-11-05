CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Deutsche Telekom announces $1 billion fibre optic deal with Australian investor

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom announced on Friday a fibre optic joint venture with Australian investor IFM, which will buy a 50% stake in the German...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
94.1 Duke FM

ABN Amro considers share buyback as Q3 profit thumps expectations

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ABN Amro said on Wednesday it was looking to buy back its shares, as the Dutch bank reported an unexpected 14% increase in third-quarter net profit helped by economic recovery and the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns. ABN’s net profit of 343 million euros ($396.3 million) for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
94.1 Duke FM

China launches 4 billion euro sovereign bond deal

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China launched a sale of euro-denominated sovereign bonds on Wednesday aimed at raising 4 billion euros ($4.62 billion), three weeks after the country raised $4 billion via a U.S. dollar bond sale that drew robust demand. China’s Ministry of Finance is issuing the euro bond in...
ECONOMY
AFP

Europe's battle to curb Big Tech

US tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft -- collectively dubbed GAFAM -- have been accused of not paying enough taxes, stifling competition, stealing media content and threatening democracy by spreading fake news. - Paying for content – GAFAM are accused by media outlets of making money from journalistic content without sharing the revenue.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fibre#Investor#Optic#Australian#Reuters#Ifm#German#Glasfaserplus Gmbh#Deutsche Telekom
94.1 Duke FM

Australia’s banks in mortgage book reshape as rate hikes loom

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian banks are offering lower variable-rate home loans even as funding costs rise in an attempt to lure customers away from fixed-rate mortgages and benefit from eventual increases in the overnight cash rate, analysts said. With wholesale funding costs rising from ultra-cheap levels in recent weeks amid...
BUSINESS
94.1 Duke FM

Battery swap startup Ample hits unicorn status with new funding round

(Reuters) – Ample, the San Francisco startup focused on electric vehicle battery swapping, has raised another $50 million, the company said on Wednesday, in a round led by Blackstone. The latest funding comes on the heels of a $160 million round in August that boosted the company’s valuation to $890...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Australia
New York Post

Investors to take McAfee private in $14B deal

McAfee Corp. is being taken private by a group of investors in a deal that values the cybersecurity firm at more than $14 billion including debt. A consortium of investors including Advent International Corp. and Permira Advisers will pay $26 per share cash, a 22.6% premium to McAfee’s $21.21 closing price on Nov. 4, the last day of trading prior to when media outlets reported on a potential deal.
BUSINESS
94.1 Duke FM

SoftBank shares untraded after $9 billion buyback announcement

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, a day after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares. The buyback announcement came after SoftBank crashed...
STOCKS
94.1 Duke FM

Telecom Italia: looking for the right connections

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) board members will face off this Thursday over plans to reorganise Italy’s biggest telecoms group and extract value from its main network assets as top investor Vivendi challenges TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi. Under pressure to raise cash after two profit warnings in three months,...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

McAfee To Be Acquired By An Investor Group For Over $14 Billion

The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 22.6% over McAfee’s closing share price of $21.21 on November 4, 2021. Investor Group comprised of Advent, Permira, Crosspoint Capital, CPP Investments, GIC and ADIA. McAfee Corp. a global leader in online protection, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Amazon seeks to settle two EU antitrust probes: report

Amazon.com Inc. is attempting to settle two antitrust investigations by the European Union to avoid heavy fines and orders to change its business practices, according to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter. Last year, the European Commission charged Amazon with abusing its size, scope, and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that sell on its online platform. Amazon was not immediately available for comment. Amazon's stock was up 2.7% in mid-afternoon trading Tuesday.
BUSINESS
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
94.1 Duke FM

Toshiba considering split into three companies to resolve conglomerate discount

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp is considering splitting itself into three companies focusing on infrastructure, devices and semiconductors as a way to resolve its conglomerate discount, a spokesperson said on Monday. Toshiba is in the process of formulating its next mid-term plan to enhance corporate value, and the split is...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy