Russian freshman Aleksandra Denisenko won three individual events for Harvard as the Crimson dominated Rutgers in New Jersey. Stock photo via Harvard Rec Sports. The Harvard women opened their 2021-22 season on Friday in northern New Jersey, taking down Rutgers 170-129. While most programs across the NCAA have been racing for weeks, Ivy League competition rules do not allow programs to have official meets before November 1st, which makes this past weekend the unofficial opening weekend for Ivy League swimming and diving. It also marks the first weekend of meets for any Ivy school since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after the Ivy League cancelled fall and winter sports last year.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO