CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

‘You may bring shame to your family’: Australia launches campaign to stop seasonal farm workers absconding

The Guardian
The Guardian
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m33bU_0cnRNhIH00
Pacific Islanders on seasonal worker visas have been warned not to abscond as it ‘may bring shame’ to their family’s reputation.

The Australian government has launched an aggressive campaign to prevent Pacific Islander farm workers from fleeing their jobs as new figures reveal more than 1,000 seasonal pickers absconded in the past year.

The campaign warns pickers they may “bring shame to their families” if they run away from their jobs and they risk having their visa cancelled.

“You may not be able to work in Australia again (this may include your family and community members)”, one campaign poster reads.

“You may damage the relationship between your country and the employer, and you may bring shame to your family’s reputation.”

It comes as Australia’s seasonal worker program is hit with claims it has subjected people to “inhumane conditions”, with a class action being built against the government.

Each year thousands of migrants from the Pacific Islands are brought to Australia to work on farms picking fruit and vegetables under the program.

In the last financial year, 1,181 workers on the program attempted to run away from their employees, which are normally labour hire companies, according to the Department of Education, Skills and Employment (DESE). That is compared to 225 the previous year.

A DESE spokesperson said the number of people who absconded was not as large as it appeared, as some may have returned to work.

“[There are also] workers who have reconnected with the SWP and have since been redeployed to another placement,” the spokesperson said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which is responsible for the campaign poster, has been approached for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt2lt_0cnRNhIH00
A government poster aimed at seasonal farm workers. Photograph: Australian Government Department of Education, Skills and Employment

Alison Rahill, executive officer of the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney’s Anti-Slavery Taskforce, said 80% of the workforce were tied to labour hire contractors, which often meant they were working in poor conditions.

She said the focus should be about why an employee would want to leave in the first palace.

“We’re never concerned about why a worker is leaving an employer,” Rahill said.

“Finding out if there were threats, intimidation and abuse. All of the reasons that would contribute to a worker wanting to leave an employer.”

She said the poster, which is available to download on the government website in six different Pacific languages, would exacerbate the “fear” that workers would feel.

Rahill said workers were often treated poorly and living in isolation without proper food and accommodation.

“They’re left with no choice but to run away. They’re given no choice.”

Proponents of the program argue it delivers benefits for both Australian farms and the workers.

Workers from these countries are often poor and have limited English. For many, it is a way to build a better life.

“We really want to go there to work for our family future,” said one worker in Samoa, who is awaiting approval.

But others argue the isolation of the workers and the nature of the industry has led to widespread exploitation.

Sydney lawyer Stewart Levitt is building a class action against the government over the program.

Workers are meant to receive $900 a week for their work, but Levitt said this was rare and some were left with only $300 a week after their employers made excessive deductions.

This can include $200 a week to share a shipping container or room with six other people, he said.

“They’re paying through the nose to live with six people in one bedroom, with an outdoor toilet,” Levitt said. “We have payslips where people are being charged $14.80 for water.”

He said workers were subjected to “substandard and inhumane conditions” but many were too scared to come forward.

“Because of the intimidation and terror that’s been struck, it’s hard to get anyone to come forward. They’ve been told there are repercussions,” Levitt said.

Comments / 9

Shawnssoready
8d ago

Modern slavery. Where is everyone around the world? Haven’t seen this on the news.

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Guardian

The killing times: Australia’s map of frontier war massacres updated

Australia’s frontier history is still being pieced together, errors are still being corrected and new information is coming to light, according to emeritus professor of history Lyndall Ryan and her research team at the University of Newcastle’s massacre map project. Nowhere is this more apparent than in western Victoria, where...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

How can the bite of a backyard mozzie in Australia make you sick?

Mosquitoes will be loving the wet weather that’s hit the east coast of Australia over the last week. Mosquito populations naturally increase in spring, especially when there is plenty of water left around to complete their breeding cycle. So it’s a good time to start thinking about where water might be collecting around your backyard. The bites of backyard mozzies aren’t just annoying – they can also make us sick. So what pathogens, or bugs, can mosquitoes transmit to humans? And how do they do it? What types of mosquito are found in our backyard? Hundreds of mosquitoes are found across the...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Workers#Australian#Pacific Islander#Dese#Swp#The Catholic Archdiocese#Anti Slavery Taskforce
journaltrib.com

New research may bring closure for Zahl area family

Jorstad is believed to be the man standing at far left, in a photo in which crew members are not named. The B-29 pictured is not the one most of these crew members were on when it crashed. As the engineer aboard the bomber, it was Jorstad’s job to calculate fuel use.
ZAHL, ND
TheConversationAU

Australia needs better working conditions, not shaming, for Pacific Islander farm workers

I met Elisabeth the day she learned she was being sent back to Vanuatu. She had arrived in Shepparton, in north-central Victoria, two months earlier. She was meant to stay for six months, working in a packing shed as part of the Seasonal Worker Programme, which provides temporary visas to workers from nine Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste (East Timor). But her employer had decided she wasn’t productive enough. So Elisabeth’s contract had been cancelled. She had hoped to save a few thousand dollars from her time in Australia, enough to buy a small plot of land on which to build...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Closing the loophole: a minimum wage for Australia's farm workers is long overdue

The Fair Work Commission’s ruling that Australian farm workers paid piece rates to pick fruit and vegetables must now get a base wage of $25.41 an hour is long overdue and absolutely necessary. In theory, anyone working in Australia should be paid a minimum wage. But piecework payments, by which workers are paid solely on what they produce with no guarantee of a minimum rate, have lingered on as a common practice in the agricultural sector. As the commission’s ruling notes: “A substantial proportion of the seasonal harvesting workforce are engaged on piece rates and more than half of the seasonal...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Relief Support Worker

Creative Support is a national, fast growing not-for-profit organisation providing support to individuals with a wide range of care needs. We are currently looking to add a Relief Support Worker to our passionate and dedicated team in Cannock. We are looking for compassionate, caring and hard-working Relief Support Workers with...
JOBS
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian

54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy