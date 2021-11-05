How to adjust to abortion setback

Whether or not you’re thinking of getting an abortion right now, you might understandably have questions about the process. Even though abortion legislation continues to make headlines in the news — take Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB8), a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021 — the process of obtaining an abortion gets confusing when you look at the specifics. Depending on where you live, abortion laws could be very restrictive or fairly lenient, which is why it’s crucial to figure out your state’s current laws and regulations as soon as you can. Beyond understanding how and where you can get an abortion, if you’re curious about how late you can get an abortion, you should know it depends on a variety of logistical factors.

