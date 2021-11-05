CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

How to adjust to abortion setback

By Susan Crump, Las Vegas
Las Vegas Sun
 5 days ago

In the battle over abortion rights, too few people have expressed concern about women. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it is imperative that more safeguards be added to a replacement law. At a minimum, the following would become necessary:. • Condoms should be provided free to men and...

lasvegassun.com

The Guardian

Take it from an Irish woman: if US abortion rights keep slipping, dark days are coming

I am a woman in America who can bear children, and this means that there are powerful people coming for me, with detailed and strategic plans to control my body. Sounds dramatic, doesn’t it? It is dramatic, more so because it’s a straight-up fact. In 2021, state legislatures enacted more abortion restrictions than in any previous year, according to an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy body dedicated to advancing reproductive rights. Last month’s decision by the supreme court to refuse to block a Texas law all but banning abortion signals that the court could well be on the way to overturn Roe v Wade, and soon.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fatherly

Map Shows How Far People Will Have to Travel for Legal Abortions if ‘Roe’ is Overturned Monday

It’s been a challenging time for advocates for reproductive healthcare and to speak out against abortion bans. The Guttmacher Institute has pointed out just how grim it will get across the country if more rights are stripped away. The non-profit research and policy organization that campaigns for sexual and reproductive rights, released an interactive map that shows how far people will have to travel if the U.S. Supreme Court weakens or overturns the key abortion case Roe vs Wade. And it’s scary.
TRAVEL
Elite Daily

How Late Can You Get An Abortion? Here’s How To Find Out

Whether or not you’re thinking of getting an abortion right now, you might understandably have questions about the process. Even though abortion legislation continues to make headlines in the news — take Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB8), a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021 — the process of obtaining an abortion gets confusing when you look at the specifics. Depending on where you live, abortion laws could be very restrictive or fairly lenient, which is why it’s crucial to figure out your state’s current laws and regulations as soon as you can. Beyond understanding how and where you can get an abortion, if you’re curious about how late you can get an abortion, you should know it depends on a variety of logistical factors.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How Planned Parenthood v. Casey started the attack on abortion rights | Opinion

By Alison Gash Abortion rights are more vulnerable to Supreme Court reversal now than at any time since the court legalized the procedure in its landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. The court is set to weigh in on abortion restrictions from at least two states this term. The first is a Texas law effectively […] The post How Planned Parenthood v. Casey started the attack on abortion rights | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas State
geneticliteracyproject.org

Infographic: What are medical abortions — and how accessible are they?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Medication abortion, also known as medical abortion or abortion with pills, is an FDA approved pregnancy termination protocol that involves taking...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MySanAntonio

How today's near-total abortion ban in Texas was 20 years in the making

Here is a list of Texas laws since 2000 that restrict abortion access. 2000 – First parental notification law goes into effect. Doctors must notify a parent 48 hours before an abortion is performed on a child under the age of 18. Notification can be waived if a teen seeks permission from a judge for the procedure, known as “judicial bypass.”
TEXAS STATE
southseattleemerald.com

How One Local Abortion Clinic Weathered COVID-19 and Why It Matters

As businesses closed, travel was canceled, and Washingtonians stayed home under Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order early 2020, Cedar River Clinics, the independently operated network of abortion clinics in Renton, Seattle, and Tacoma were experiencing a boom. “We had patients traveling to us,” said Mercedes Sanchez, director...
RENTON, WA
Washingtonian.com

How Glenn Youngkin’s Victory Could Affect Abortion Rights in Virginia

Two words helped propel Terry McAuliffe to Virginia’s governorship in 2013: “transvaginal ultrasound.” That phrase derived from a GOP-led effort to impose new restrictions on abortion in the Commonwealth that got watered down after the state became a national punch line. Last year, with control of the governor’s mansion and...
VIRGINIA STATE
RNB Cincy 100.3

Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition Lays Out Clear Vision Ahead of SCOTUS Case

One of two states at the center of the national conversation on abortion access, Mississippi is home to a formidable group of organizers. Gathering ahead of the upcoming Supreme Court oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition provided some critical grounding for what's at stake in the state and across the country.
JACKSON, MS
MSNBC

How Justice Kavanaugh may have upended the Texas abortion ban with one simple question

The Supreme Court on Monday is taking up two challenges to the Texas law that has all but stopped abortions in the state. Ken Dilanian, Joyce Vance, and Kim Wehle discuss how Justice Brett Kavanaugh displayed how the unique structure of the Texas abortion law could be used to bypass constitutional rights like freedom of religion and the 2nd amendment with one single question. Nov. 1, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
kjzz.org

How arguments in a Texas abortion case could affect Arizona

The United States Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in a divisive Texas abortion case Nov. 1 that could have future implications in other states hoping to pass sweeping laws that restrict abortion — including Arizona. Arizona lawmakers passed a law banning abortion in the case of genetic abnormalities that...
ARIZONA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steve Chapman: How the Texas abortion law endangers gun rights

If you attend an abortion-rights rally, you are not likely to see anyone wearing a Second Amendment T-shirt. Visit a gun range, and trust me, none of the pickup trucks will have Planned Parenthood decals. But the Texas abortion ban has some very different Americans joining in a chorus of, “Don’t tread on me.”
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

